Rain Washes Out Giants-Braves Finale After SF Swept Wednesday Doubleheader

The San Francisco Giants just swept a doubleheader in Atlanta on Wednesday after the Tuesday evening game was postponed due to a rain delay that lasted more than an hour.

Now, Thursday’s game that could have provided a sweep and even more momentum just got swept away by rain again.

The Giants-Braves game at Truist Park has been postponed due to rain and will be made up on Monday, August 31 at 3:05 pm PDT. That will be the final day for what will have been a busy run for San Francisco.

Tonight's #SFGiants game at Atlanta has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled on Monday, August 31 at 6:05pm ET. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 18, 2026

San Francisco will have to hold on to the momentum they were building until Friday evening when they travel to Miami to take on the Marlins in a three-game series that will finish off this road trip.

Wednesday’s double header was a bright spot and hopefully a turning spot for the team that has struggled to find consistency. San Francisco won both games, first finishing 7-2 in the completion of the suspended game, then they won again 7-5 in the regularly scheduled night game.

The Giants enter the Miami series at 31-43, sitting 16.5 games back in the National League West. At this point, unless the Los Angeles Dodgers just quit playing, they have essentially locked up the division. Now the teams behind are playing for positioning, wild card spots and well, to be honest, some pride.

The Never-Ending Injury List

Tyler Mahle | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Giants currently have 14 players on their injury list. There are four pitchers that are out with Tommy John surgery in varying levels of rehab: Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodriguez, Rowan Wick and Jose Butto. Keaton Winn joined the crowded list on June 11 due to a right elbow strain.

Hopefully, though, there is good news on the horizon. Tyler Mahle made his first rehab start in Triple-A Sacramento and looks like he could return yet in June. Heliot Ramos also began a rehab assignment in Sacramento after missing more than a month with a right quad strain.

Right-hander Jason Foley is also expected to return sometime in June after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. But, the timing of all of this is unsure after he was pulled from a rehab assignment recently.

All of this to say that the August 31 makeup date may allow for the Giants to have a richer roster and hopefully a healthier team, but one never knows in the world of Major League Baseball. At times, it seems like when one player comes off the IL, two more go on. So, fans and the team alike will just have to cross their fingers that fate plays well into the hands of San Francisco.

That late date in August will also be a heavy stretch of constant ball. The Giants will start the away stretch at the Cleveland Guardians, beginning August 18 for three games, and then head to the Boston Red Sox for three more. They return home on August 24 to face the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series, and then the Diamondbacks come into Oracle Park for four straight games.

Finally, San Francisco will have to travel to Atlanta the very next day, on August 31, to finish the series with the Braves at Truist Park.

Whether or not San Francisco is playing meaningful baseball or just playing to gain ground for the 2027 season, no one knows at this point. Wednesday’s doubleheader was at least a reminder that this team has talent and that when things click, the wins can come.