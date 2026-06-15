San Francisco Giants Injury Update: Help Is Coming, But the Holes Run Deep
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The San Francisco Giants are continuing to struggle. They currently reside toward the bottom of the National League West with their 29-43 record.
It doesn’t seem to matter whether they are playing at home or away, either. Oracle Park has provided them with a 14-20 record while away games are nearly matched at 15-23.
The Giants are a long way back in the standings, given that the World Series Champion Dodgers lead the way. At 16 games back, it is going to take a miracle for San Francisco to see the field in October.
The inconsistencies continue for the team with some recurring stories. Trevor McDonald only lasted 3.2 innings on Saturday while the Cubs rolled to a 6-1 victory.
Logan Webb made it long into the game on Sunday, which was a welcome sight. Eight dominant innings led to a 5-1 win. When Webb takes the mound, the Giants look like a different team.
The health of the rotation is of utmost importance to this team going into the second half of the 2026 season. The good news here is that some relief could be coming the team’s way.
Arms Nearing Return
Tyler Mahle is the name to watch. He’s been on the IL since May 27 with a left hamstring strain. Rain got in the way of his scheduled rehab start on Sunday, so the team has to wait a little longer to see how close he is to returning.
If Mahle can return soon, Tony Vitello will have a reliable second starter. That will have to wait until Mahle can take the field and gauge his updated timeline.
Matt Gage is even closer than Mahle. Knee inflammation took him out earlier this month but he has already been back on the mound at Single-A San Jose on June 13. San Francisco has indicated he could join the club in the next few days. Adding a lefty to the bullpen will be valuable, especially given how overworked they have been.
Heliot Ramos is expected to return in June as well. A right quad strain sat him down in the middle of May. He has been seen in batting practice and working toward running.
Concerning Giants News
While the Giants are looking to reduce the numbers on the IL soon, there are more additions. Keaton Winn was just placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 11 with right elbow strain. He had to pitch three consecutive days June 6-8 and his body couldn’t take it.
Losing Winn is a hit to the staff that is already lacking depth. Overall, the bullpen has just taken on too much strain.
Jason Foley was on his way back when he had to be pulled from a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento June 5. Shoulder fatigue got to him, but they are still expecting him to pitch again for Sacramento as early as this coming weekend. The timeline has been delayed for him to return with this setback.
Looking Forward for the Giants
The injured list is not going to clear up very soon. They have three Tommy John surgeries on the list, including Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodriguez, and Rowen Wick.
Joel Peguero strained his hamstring and won’t be back until the second half if all goes well. Grant McCray could return after the All-Star break from his hamate surgery.
The potential return of Mahle and Gage in the near future along with Ramos being close, San Francisco can be looking forward to some relief.
This team needs some relief, starting with the pitchers. If they can find a way for starters to go deeper into games, Sunday was an example of what they can do, but if the trend continues of starters going out early and leaving a mess, the losses will continue to pile up.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NHL, and WNBA. Laura covers the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com