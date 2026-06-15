San Francisco Giants Injury Update: Help Is Coming, But the Holes Run Deep

The San Francisco Giants are continuing to struggle. They currently reside toward the bottom of the National League West with their 29-43 record.

It doesn’t seem to matter whether they are playing at home or away, either. Oracle Park has provided them with a 14-20 record while away games are nearly matched at 15-23.

The Giants are a long way back in the standings, given that the World Series Champion Dodgers lead the way. At 16 games back, it is going to take a miracle for San Francisco to see the field in October.

The inconsistencies continue for the team with some recurring stories. Trevor McDonald only lasted 3.2 innings on Saturday while the Cubs rolled to a 6-1 victory.

Logan Webb made it long into the game on Sunday, which was a welcome sight. Eight dominant innings led to a 5-1 win. When Webb takes the mound, the Giants look like a different team.

The health of the rotation is of utmost importance to this team going into the second half of the 2026 season. The good news here is that some relief could be coming the team’s way.

Arms Nearing Return

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tyler Mahle is the name to watch. He’s been on the IL since May 27 with a left hamstring strain. Rain got in the way of his scheduled rehab start on Sunday, so the team has to wait a little longer to see how close he is to returning.

If Mahle can return soon, Tony Vitello will have a reliable second starter. That will have to wait until Mahle can take the field and gauge his updated timeline.

Matt Gage is even closer than Mahle. Knee inflammation took him out earlier this month but he has already been back on the mound at Single-A San Jose on June 13. San Francisco has indicated he could join the club in the next few days. Adding a lefty to the bullpen will be valuable, especially given how overworked they have been.

Heliot Ramos is expected to return in June as well. A right quad strain sat him down in the middle of May. He has been seen in batting practice and working toward running.

Concerning Giants News

San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Giants are looking to reduce the numbers on the IL soon, there are more additions. Keaton Winn was just placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 11 with right elbow strain. He had to pitch three consecutive days June 6-8 and his body couldn’t take it.

Losing Winn is a hit to the staff that is already lacking depth. Overall, the bullpen has just taken on too much strain.

Jason Foley was on his way back when he had to be pulled from a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento June 5. Shoulder fatigue got to him, but they are still expecting him to pitch again for Sacramento as early as this coming weekend. The timeline has been delayed for him to return with this setback.

Looking Forward for the Giants

The injured list is not going to clear up very soon. They have three Tommy John surgeries on the list, including Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodriguez, and Rowen Wick.

Joel Peguero strained his hamstring and won’t be back until the second half if all goes well. Grant McCray could return after the All-Star break from his hamate surgery.

The potential return of Mahle and Gage in the near future along with Ramos being close, San Francisco can be looking forward to some relief.

This team needs some relief, starting with the pitchers. If they can find a way for starters to go deeper into games, Sunday was an example of what they can do, but if the trend continues of starters going out early and leaving a mess, the losses will continue to pile up.