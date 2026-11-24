The 1989 season for long-time San Francisco Giants fans is both fond and painful.

The Giants won their first National League pennant in 27 years (1962), Kevin Mitchell had the best year of his career, and Will Clark was rapidly becoming one of the top players in baseball. In addition to these accomplishments, the Giants faced the neighboring Oakland Athletics in the World Series.

The San Francisco/Oakland Athletics series gave Bay Area baseball fans everything they wanted. Both teams had star players, and the chance to win local bragging rights made the series even more exciting.

To win their first title since relocating to San Francisco, the Giants sought a win. After dropping the 1988 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Athletics wanted a chance at redemption.

The Giants Had a Special Team in 1989

San Francisco Giants former manager Roger Craig and pitcher Mike Krukow hug. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under manager Roger Craig, the Giants posted a 92-70 record at the end of the regular season to capture the National League West division title. Mitchell had 47 home runs and 125 RBIs during the season, leading the major leagues in both categories while posting a .291 batting average and earning the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The first baseman had a batting average of .333, 23 home runs and 111 RBI prior to having one of the most memorable performances ever against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series. Clark had a.650 batting average with two home runs and eight RBI’s while the Giants beat the Cubs in five games.

The pitching staff was successful as well. Scott Garrelts went 14-5 with a 2.28 ERA (the best in the league) and veteran Rick Reuschel recorded 17 wins.

The Giants had much to commend them on, but Oakland presented a completely different set of problems.

The Athletics had 99 victories in the regular season and a lineup that included Rickey Henderson, Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, and Dave Parker. In addition to being a powerful offensive team, they also had an outstanding group of pitchers including Dave Stewart, Mike Moore, Bob Welch and Dennis Eckersley.

Oakland Got the Better of San Francisco Early

The Giants soon realized scoring on Oakland's pitchers would be tough.

The Athletics had an opening game win over the Giants with a five-hit shutout by Stewart (5-0) at the Oakland Coliseum. The Giants continued to struggle offensively as they lost to the Athletics the next night (5-1) due to a solid performance by Moore and a three run home run from Terry Steinbach.

The Giants' offense has been one of the best in baseball all year long, so to score only one run in the last two games was very discouraging. Mitchell and Clark had been the driving force behind the Giants' offense for most of the season; however, Oakland's pitching staff was able to shut down both Mitchell and Clark.

The Giants were returning home to Candlestick Park for Game 3, so there was still time for them to make some noise.

The Loma Prieta Earthquake Interrupts the World Series

San Francisco Giants former manager Roger Craig (left) and Oakland Athletics former manager Tony LaRussa (right). Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Loma Prieta earthquake occurred in Northern California just prior to the start of Game 3 on Oct. 17.

The devastating impact of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake was felt across the entire area. One of its most significant results was the collapse of a portion of the Bay Bridge. As a result of this catastrophe, 63 people lost their lives and there were thousands of injuries.

As millions of Americans watched ABC’s coverage of the World Series, they saw the first signs of the earthquake. Commissioner Fay Vincent ordered a postponement of the game and the World Series was stopped for 10 days so that the Bay Area could focus on rescue and recovery operations.

The Giants Never Found Their Footing

When baseball returned on Oct. 27, the long rest period gave Oakland an advantage in regards to their pitching staff. Manager Tony La Russa had the opportunity to bring Dave Stewart and Mike Moore back for Game 3 and Game 4 of the series.

In Game 3, the Athletics scored 13 runs while the Giants only scored seven. During the game, the Athletics had five home runs. Two of those came off the bat of Dave Henderson.

On the next night, San Francisco was trailing 8-0 before they were able to show some offense. Mitchell hit a home run, and so did Litton. Both of these homers cut into the lead that Oakland had, but the San Francisco comeback came up short and resulted in a 9-6 loss.

Oakland won all four games in this matchup against San Francisco, outscoring them 32-14. They did not trail at any time during the series. Dave Stewart was named World Series MVP after winning each of his two starts and having a 1.69 earned run average (ERA).

The Oakland Athletics were just a better baseball team than the San Francisco Giants. They had power up and down their batting order, excellent starting pitchers and an elite closer.

Remembering the 1989 Battle of the Bay

The disappointment of the World Series does not diminish the success the Giants had during the 1989 season. Mitchell’s MVP season, Clark’s postseason heroics, and Craig’s leadership created a season many in San Francisco will remember for years to come.

The Giants did not return to the World Series until 2002. Then came another eight seasons for the Giants to bring a title home to San Francisco.

Looking back, there was something sad and sweet about the 1989 World Series, particularly with the Athletics leaving Oakland. Over many generations, fans in Northern California argued over who was better, and in 1989, they decided it on the biggest stage of all.

While the Giants ultimately lost the Battle of the Bay, this series is still a major part of the Giants' history. Having two teams from the same area (Bay Area) play each other for a World Series title was truly unique and something Northern California baseball fans will likely never get to see again.