Teams that win 100 or more games in a single Major League Baseball season almost always make the postseason. However, for the 1993 San Francisco Giants, their 103-game winning record was not enough to get them there.

The Giants had one of their greatest regular seasons ever because of Barry Bonds, Matt Williams, and Will Clark. The Giants also had a very dangerous lineup, a good pitching staff, and a rookie manager, Dusty Baker, who did things right.

Yet when October arrived, San Francisco was watching the playoffs from home.

Barry Bonds Changed Everything

Unknown Date; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants in action against the Cincinnati Reds at Candlestick Park during the 1993 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1993 USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 1993, the Giants were hoping to make changes to their team after coming off a 72-90 record the prior year. One of the major moves they made during the offseason was signing Bonds, who was considered one of the best players in the league while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bonds made an immediate difference.

In his first year with San Francisco, he batted .336 and hit 46 homers, with 123 RBIs and a 1.136 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). He led the National League in homers, RBIs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, which earned him his third MVP Award.

But Bonds wasn't carrying the offense alone.

Williams hit 38 home runs and drove in 110 runs, while Clark batted .283 with 14 homers and 73 RBIs. They provided the Giants with two of the most potent bats in baseball, helping them put up numbers at an alarming rate.

San Francisco increased its win total by 31 games after Baker took over as manager in the major leagues. He was awarded the National League Manager of the Year award.

For much of the summer, everything appeared to be falling into place.

A Pennant Race That Got Away

The Giants had a 10-game lead over Atlanta on July 22. Bonds led the offense, while John Burkett and Bill Swift anchored the pitching staff. It seemed San Francisco would be making its first post-season appearance since 1989.

But the Braves weren't going away.

The Braves added Fred McGriff from the San Diego Padres in July. They were adding another powerful bat to an offense that included David Justice and Ron Gant. After the All-Star Game, the Braves went on a tear. They went 54-19.

The Giants had a bad streak when they could least afford it. They lost 15 of 21 games in a late-season slump, including 8 straight. This allowed the Braves to close the gap on what seemed like a very large division lead for the Giants.

San Francisco later bounced back, winning 13 of 15 games, and beat the Braves on the last day. Both had records of 103-58, leading to an ending many baseball fans will remember.

The Dodgers Delivered the Final Blow

The team that could stop San Francisco from playing in the postseason was the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants needed a win at Dodger Stadium on October 3, 1993, to remain in contention for the playoffs. Atlanta beat Colorado 5-3 that same day, which meant that if the Giants won, they would have forced a one-game playoff for the National League West division championship.

The choice to turn the ball over to rookie Salomon Torres would be criticized for years. Torres surrendered three runs; however, the Giants' bullpen couldn't prevent the game from being competitive.

Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza hit two home runs, and Los Angeles easily won 12-1. That quickly ended San Francisco's incredible year..

The Giants finished 103-59, but the Braves took the NL West title at 104-58. San Francisco did not have a chance to play in the postseason as a wild-card team, as Major League Baseball didn't introduce that option until after the 1993 season.

A Team That Deserved a Chance in October

Unknown date 1993; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco Giants pitcher Rod Beck delivers a pitch during the 1993 season at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes the 1993 Giants so fascinating is how complete the roster was.

Burkett was 22-7 with a 3.65 ERA, and Swift was 21-8 with a 2.82 ERA. Rod Beck, who closed for the team, had 48 saves, making Beck one of the NL's top closers.

Bonds was named MVP, Baker was recognized as Manager of the Year, and San Francisco had its best regular season in history. However, all three of these achievements were tarnished by the sight of the Dodgers celebrating at the end of the last day.

The San Francisco Giants ranked 2nd offensively in the NL in runs scored (808) and 1st in team batting average (.276). They did not depend on Bonds alone to win games.

There is no certainty that the Giants could win the World Series. Ultimately, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated Atlanta in the NLCS and lost to Toronto in six games.

However, San Francisco was denied the chance to show what it was capable of.