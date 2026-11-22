Rick Reuschel didn't overpower hitters with a blazing fastball or overwhelm them with an intimidating repertoire. His greatest weapon was an understanding of pitching that few opponents could match.

By the time he joined the San Francisco Giants in August 1987, the veteran right-hander had spent more than a decade mastering the art of changing speeds, locating pitches and inducing weak contact.

At 38, Reuschel appeared closer to retirement than another extended run of success. Instead, the pitcher, affectionately”known as "Big Daddy," became an essential figure in San Francisco's return to National League prominence.

A Veteran Arrives at the Right Moment

The Giants acquired Reuschel from the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 21, 1987, surrendering pitchers Jeff Robinson and Scott Medvin. Reuschel had compiled an 8-6 record and 2.75 ERA with the Pirates before the trade.

He immediately strengthened manager Roger Craig's rotation, going 5-3 in nine appearances with the Giants. His September 17 performance against the Houston Astros demonstrated his value. Reuschel tossed a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory, helping the Giants maintain their pursuit of the National League West title.

The Giants ultimately won the division before falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Reuschel's contribution, however, was only beginning.

The Anchor of a Pennant-Winning Rotation

In 1988, Reuschel delivered one of his finest seasons, finishing 19-11 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He followed that performance with another impressive campaign in 1989, going 17-8 with a 2.94 ERA.

His consistency earned him the starting assignment for the National League in the 1989 All-Star Game, a contest in which Bo Jackson and Wade Boggs greeted him rudely with back-to-back home runs.

His defining performance arrived in Game 5 of the 1989 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs. After struggling in Game 2, Reuschel returned to pitch eight innings, allowing one unearned run in a 3-2 victory that sent the Giants to their first World Series since 1962.

The Giants would end up losing to the Oakland A's in four games, but Reuschel's contributions to their pennant-winning season was undeniable. Across 19 major-league seasons, he finished with 214 victories, 2,015 strikeouts and a 3.37 ERA.