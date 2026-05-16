San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac returns from the injured list

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants announced that rookie catcher Danile Susac had returned from his time on the injured list and will be available immediately. Susac, who suffered right elbow ulnar neuritis, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 21, 2026, with the move made retroactive to April 20.

“Catcher Daniel Susac (#6) returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day Injured List," the club posted on X. "Infielder Christian Koss was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Susac assumed the Giants' starting catching role following the trade of two-time Gold Glove winner Patrick Bailey. It was a strictly statistical move, as the club valued Susac's skills as a hitter over the dazzling defense of Bailey. With the Giants struggling on offense someting had to give.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• C Daniel Susac (#6) returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day Injured List.

• IF Christian Koss was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 15, 2026

San Francisco currently ranks last (30th) in Major League Baseball in total runs scored with 147, according to data from and . They are also last in the league with an average of 3.34 runs per game. So, they are surely hoping Susac's return will help bump those figures up a little bit.

Daniel Susac will return to lienup at catcher and bat eighth against the Athletics on Friday. In conjunction with his activation, Jesus Rodriguez will revert to a backup role, while Eric Haase will assume the role as the third option behind the plate. With six games remaining in San Francisco's current road trip (three against the A's and three against the Arizona Diamondbacks), Susac is expected to catch at least four of those contests.

Coming up for Susac & the Giants

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac (6) reacts while batting against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Susac is hitting .478 with no home runs, five RBI, a .652 slugging percentage, and 1.152 OPS in 25 at-bats. His last game played was a 3-0 loss to the Nationals on April 19. He's shown a knack for coming through in the clutch, something this Giants team will need a lot of down the stretch.

As mentioned, Susac will be behind the dish for San Fran tonight when they take on the Athletics. San Fran's Tyler Mahle, who is 1-4, with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 2026, will lock horns with A's righty Aaron Civale (4-1, 2.59 ERA, 33 Ks) as the Golden Gate Nine looks to snap out of their current two-game funk.