San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb Woeful In Wild Walk-Off Loss to Pirates

Add Tuesday night's tilt against the Pittsburgh Pirates as another chapter in what has been a weird season for the San Francisco Giants.

Having been out of contention for months now, the Golden Gate Nine have basically been hit with a barrage of bizarre baseball events that seem to tell the tale of a tumultuous 2026.

The Giants lost in the bottom of the ninth inning, when the Bucs walked it off to win a wild 13-12 decision that saw San Fran rack up 16 hits. The Pirates managed to tally 19, including the ones that mattered the most to win this shootout in the Steel City.

The Pirates walk it off after a wild back-and-forth match against the Giants!



(Via: @MLB)pic.twitter.com/zAE56T7t2I — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 2, 2026

Giants starter Logan Webb got absolutely rocked for nine runs in the third inning in what was the worst performance of his MLB career, But even with seemingly insurmountable odds, San Francisco fired back. They scored five runs in the eighth inning to tie the score at 12, before the Pirates plated the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth.

Pittsburgh had runners at first and second with two out when a bounder by Rafael Flores Jr to third base ended with Osleivis Basabe firing a ball in the dirt. Giants first baseman Rafael Devers couldn't pick it clean as the winning run crossed home plate. Game over.

San Francisco's Strange Season

Giants pitcher Logan Webb on the mound | Credit: Paul Rutherford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A last-minute loss due to an error... that's somewhat a reflection of San Francisco's season thus far. It seems like they should be coming out on top in these types of games and have a much better record, but reality won't allow for it. It's been a mind-numbing experience for Giants fans, who have now seen the storied franchise hit some dark days. After the loss tonight, the Boys by the Bay are 57-81.

The Giants must now face the reality of going into the offseason with at or near 100 losses and will most likely only avoid finishing in last place, thanks to the only slightly worse Colorado Rockies. For first-year manager Tony Vitello, he has to believe that he was cursed when he made the commitment to leave the college ranks after a successful stint with the University of Tennessee.

For a team that has been mired with bullpen iissues and lacks depth in the bullpen, this team's injuries and anomalies have finally gotten so overhwelming that they are spilling out on to the field. While there's nothing they can do about that until the offseason gets here. In the meantime, they will continue on this cursed course known as the 2026 baseball season, where every game is an adventure.