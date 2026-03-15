Assessing Logan Webb’s Place Among Giants Opening Day Starting Pitchers

All signs point to San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb starting on opening day against the New York Yankees on March 25th at Oracle Park.

It's not official, per manager Tony Vitello. As he spoke to reporters on Saturday, including Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), he hedged his bets only slightly but also gave writers the green light to write whatever they liked.

“I don’t see a point in making a decision until you have to make a decision,” Vitello said. “But he’ll start for us on Opening Day, if you want to shoot that out to the press or whatever, tweet it out or TikTok, that’s your own deal. But we haven’t written anything down on paper, so it’s not like we couldn’t change that, but I don’t foresee any reason we need to.”

With that endorsement, it's an opportunity to assess where Webb ranks among Giants opening day starting pitchers.

Logan Webb, Opening Day Starter

Logan Webb exits to a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/jHKCqaTIDe — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2026

Webb is one of the most consistent pitchers in Major League Baseball and with an opening day start against the Yankees he would run his streak of opening day starts to five. He began the streak in 2022.

As one might expect, it moves Webb into a rare category in franchise history.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Webb would be the second Giants pitcher to start at least five straight opening day games, joining the legendary Juan Marichal, who was San Francisco’s opening day starter from 1964-69. He started six straight.

most consecutive Opening Day starts by Giants pitchers:



1964-69 Juan Marichal: 6

2022-26 Logan Webb: 5 (incl upcoming)

2014-17 Madison Bumgarner: 4

2009-12 Tim Lincecum: 4

1948-51 Larry Jansen: 4

1944-47 Bill Voiselle: 4

1883-86 Mickey Welch: 4

@EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 14, 2026

The start would also tie him for second-most opening day starts in franchise history, joining three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner, who also started five opening day games but did not start them in succession, per the San Jose Mercury-News' Justice delos Santos on X (formerly Twitter).

Neither of them is close leading the franchise for most opening day starts for a career. That mark belongs to Marichal, and that mark will likely belong to the “Dominican Dandy” for a long time. He started nine opening day games in his San Francisco career. As durable as Webb is, he may not even be able to catch that mark.

Webb just wrapped up his commitment to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic with an exceptional performance in the quarterfinals against Team Canada. He didn't allow a run in 4.2 innings, as he gave up four hits and a walk. He also struck out five. The U.S. moved on to the semifinals against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Webb is used to being a workhorse for San Francisco. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.