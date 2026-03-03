What Spring Training Reps Reveal About Giants Prospect Trust Level

The San Francisco Giants are off on Tuesday. Like many Cactus League teams, it’s their first off day since they arrived in Arizona for spring training.

The Giants invited several of their top prospects to Major League spring training as they get workouts with MLB players and coaches, in some cases for the first time. Soon, the Giants will start sending some of those players back to minor league spring training, which isn’t always a reflection of trust. It’s about getting them playing time. But other prospects are going to be around a while.

Here, we gauge the Giants’ trust level in four of their top prospects who have been in camp. Trust, in this case, is their level of trust that these prospects are ready to take on a Major League job sometime this season.

Bryce Eldridge — Sky High

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Giants have essentially guaranteed their No. 1 prospect a spot in the opening day lineup and only an injury would derail him. The plan is to work him at designated hitter and then at first base when Rafael Devers needs a day to DH. Manager Tony Vitello recently said that he’d like to have Devers in the field for 130 games.

He’s getting playing time like a young player who is ramping up for his first full season. He’s played in eight games and has slashed .235/.381/.529 with one home run and three RBI. Chances are he’ll play in more than half of the spring training games before March is done.

Bo Davidson — Medium

San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Davidson is an undrafted free agent that has developed faster than most Giants observers thought he would. He entered spring training with plenty of buzz, but with tempered expectations because he had not taken an at bat above Double-A Richmond. He’s already played in seven games with a slash of .250/.333/.250. He has no home runs or RBI.

With Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos and Harrison Bader all in the World Baseball Classic, there's a chance for Davidson to get plenty of playing time this March. But that playing time is to set up him to get from Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento this season, not for him to make a jump to the Majors, unless the outfield is ravaged by injuries.

Parks Harber — Low

San Francisco Giants infielder Parks Harber. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his case, the playing time or the slash line doesn’t mean much, even though he’s played in seven games and slashed a respectable .364/.385/.455. His first five games featured one or no at-bats. He’s collected seven at-bats in his last two games. He’s getting extra playing time because several players are in the WBC.

He hasn’t taken an at-bat above High-A Eugene, so a jump from there to the Majors would be somewhat Eldridge-esque. The playing time is designed to charge his development for 2026.

Blake Tidwell — Medium

Tennessee pitcher Blake Tidwell. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tidwell made his Major League debut last year but hasn't pitched enough to shed his prospect status. He hasn’t pitched in a spring training game since Feb. 26 against Colorado, which represented his first spot of trouble in camp.

In two innings he gave up two hits and two runs, as he walked one and struck out two. With so many pitchers out for the WBC, it's likely he stays in Major League camp and gets more reps there. He may not break camp with the Giants but expect him to get enough work to prepare for a call-up sometime this season.