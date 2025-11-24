Five Non-Tendered Players Giants Should Consider Signing in Free Agency

The San Francisco Giants opted to non-tender two players at Friday’s deadline, catcher Andrew Knizner and pitcher Joey Lucchesi.

The Knizner move was curious given the Giants don’t have much coverage at catcher behind Patrick Bailey. Lucchesi was an effective reliever with a history of starting before Tommy John surgery. Neither would have cost much in 2026. But, they’re free agents now.

But so are the other non-tendered players that were jettisoned by their teams the same day. Here are five players the Giants should consider signing among those players that were non-tendered.

Jonah Heim

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Signing Heim, a former All-Star, Gold Glove winner and World Series winner would give the Giants the perfect complement to Patrick Bailey, a multiple Gold Glove winner who has yet to find a groove at the plate. Heim has struggled the past two seasons with his bat and is coming off a 2025 in which he slashed .213/.271/.332 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.

He’d work best in a tandem with Bailey. He’s a switch-hitter and can also flex into the designated hitter spot on days when Rafael Devers needs a break. He’s a well-respected pitch framer whose skill set likely won’t take a hit with ABS coming to the Majors in 2026. His arbitration bill was a projected $6 million. He could be had for less.

Alek Manoah

David Reginek-Imagn Images

Manoah is the best risk/reward starting pitcher among the non-tenders. He had Tommy John surgery in 2024 and made several rehab starts in 2025, going 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 30 and walked 18 in 33.1 innings and he only allowed batters to hit .218 against him. He’s healthy and ready.

The Giants have Logan Webb and Robbie Ray under contract. The rest of the rotation is going to be competitive. Manoah was an AL Cy Young finalist in 2022 with Toronto when he went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts, with 180 strikeouts and 51 walks in 196.2 innings. He can come close to recapturing some of that he’s well worth the risk.

Ramón Urías

William Liang-Imagn Images

One of the game’s best utility players was non-tendered by the Houston Astros, who traded for him in July. He can play three infield positions and even has a bit of time at first base, though he’s most likely to play at second or third. The flexibility is attractive. But he could also be competitive for the second base job.

Last season he slashed .241/.292/.384 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs. He has one more year of team control before he can be a free agent and he’s a former Gold Glove winner with Baltimore in 2022.

Mike Tauchman

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The vet is one of those outfielders who always seems to find work because he has a skill set that fits into just about every outfield rotation. He’s not an everyday starter. But in 93 games with the Chicago White Sox, he slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. He’s logged at least 100 games at each outfield position.

This would be a reunion. He played with the Giants in 2021 as he was dealt to San Francisco by the New York Yankees in April of that year and was designated for assignment in July. He slashed .178/.286/.283 that season. He hasn’t hit worse than .248 in a season since then.

Jake Cousins

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The right-handed reliever is worth a phone call, even though he’ll miss most of the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery. That’s why the Yankees non-tendered him. Had he been healthy, he likely would still be in the Bronx.

Before his injury he was 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 37 games, with 53 strikeouts and 20 walks in 38 innings. For his four-year career he is 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA in 88 appearances, with 125 strikeouts in 90 innings. The Giants would be wise to sign him to a two-year deal, let him rehab, and see if he can recapture that strikeout rate in 2027.

Recommended Articles