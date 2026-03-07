Giants Star Luis Arraez Delivers Comedic Batting Moment During WBC Opener

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arráez is on record as saying he hates strikeouts. Sometimes he’s not fond of contact, either.

Arráez is one of several Giants playing in the World Baseball Classic. He is playing for his native Venezuela, along with San Francisco reliever José Buttó. He was in the lineup for the opener with The Netherlands on Friday, a game Venezuela won, 6-2.

But not before he delivered one of the early comedic moments of the tournament.

Luis Arráez Bites His Bat?

Luis Arraez enjoying a light lunch during the game pic.twitter.com/H68xZlf2vy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2026

Arráez went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the game, but it was this moment that captured everyone’s attention. During one of those at-bats he connected with a pitch that was on its way to being an easy groundout. But, when the replay cut back to him, viewers could see him holding the bat in his left hand and, well, biting it.

“And then you’ve got Luis Arráez,” said one of the commentators working the game. “He likes to bite his barrel thinking, ‘Hey, I should have done much better with that.’”

This may be something Giants fans have to get used to this season. It’s a good trade off if he produces the way he has during his career.

San Francisco signed a one-year deal worth $12 million to be a temporary solution at second base and to be a table-setter for the power hitters in the lineup, including shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman Rafael Devers and third baseman Matt Chapman.

He’s not a power hitter, but he’s one of the best contact hitters in baseball, in an analytic age that doesn’t always value contact without power.

Arráez is the best hitter in the Majors by average at .317. He won three batting titles in a row from 2022-24, including the last season in which he split the campaign between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. He’s also led the National League in hits each of the past two seasons.

He also has a lifetime on-base percentage of .363, with .320 considered average. He just happens to be coming off his worst season in OBP with .327. His .292 batting average was also a career low for a single season. Entering his age 29 season, that step back is unlikely to be a trend. He’s batted .300 or better in six of his nine MLB seasons.

Venezuela’s remaining games in the WBC are against Israel, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. If it finishes among the Top 2 teams in pool play, Venezuela will advance to elimination play.