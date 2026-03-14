Giants Boss Comments on Logan Webb’s Star Turn at World Baseball Classic

Logan Webb ended his commitment to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Friday night in Houston with a flourish.

The San Francisco Giants starter was brilliant as Team USA defeated Team Canada to advance to the semifinals against the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Webb didn't allow a run in 4.2 innings, as he gave up four hits and a walk. He also struck out five.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic added up Webb’s statistics for his two Major League postseason appearances and Friday’s must-win WBC game and found that Webb had only allowed one run in 19.1 innings. It was incredible stuff and his Giants manager, Tony Vitello, was asked about it after Friday’s spring training game.

Tony Vitello on Logan Webb

Logan Webb exits to a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/jHKCqaTIDe — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2026

Vitello didn’t know the result of the USA-Canada game when he spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, though he was award that the Dominican Republic had defeated Korea in a quarterfinal game. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee plays for Korea.

“Not a huge surprise, but definitely great to hear,” Vitello said. “One of our Dominican Republic residents was talking trash about how they beat up on Jung Hoo [Lee] right as our games was over so that’s the reason that I knew that. But that’s great to hear [about Logan]. Obviously, we’ll wait a little bit until they’re done before we see him but that’s good news.”

Vitello made it sound like Webb will remain with Team USA until the WBC is done.

In his first WBC start against Team Brazil, Webb went four innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and no walks against six strikeouts. He did give up one notable home run, as the youngest son of legendary slugger Manny Ramirez slammed a home run off Webb in the first inning.

Webb is used to being a workhorse but he pitched fewer than 10 WBC innings as everyone’s workload is managed per game rules. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.

While he's been absent from spring training, the giants have plowed ahead in forming the rest of the rotation behind web. Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle, Adrian Houser and Landen Roupp are poised to be the remaining starters in the rotation when the season begins on March 25 as the Giants are preparing to host the New York Yankees in a game that will be broadcast on Netflix, the streaming service’s first game in a three-year contract with Major League Baseball.