Giants’ Harrison Bader Autographs Food Truck Dent After Massive Home Run

The San Francisco Giants are getting to know outfielder Harrison Bader and so far, they like what they see.

The Giants signed him to a two-year deal last month. The $20 million deal comes with incentives that can push it to $21 million. San Francisco immediately installed him as their starting center fielder and moved Jung Hoo Lee to right field. The move was designed to improve the team’s defense. The hope is that Bader’s bat creates some damage, too.

On Wednesday, he did that damage to a food truck in Phoenix, Ariz., as the Giants were playing the Milwaukee Brewers in a spring training game.

Harrison Bader Hits a Food Truck

In the top of the fourth inning Bader hit a solo home run. Per Statcast, that home run went 4-8 feet with an exit velocity of 113.6 mph. The exit velocity is important in this case. His home run didn’t hit the grass or the stands. It hit a food truck. It’s one of those quirky things that seem to only happen in spring training.

One Giants beat writer, Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News, ran out to get a photo and, as it turned out, Bader did some damage.

Harrison Bader just mashed a home run that put a dent in a food truck. 113.8 mph. pic.twitter.com/8YZ3MD3UTu — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 25, 2026

He also talked to the owner of the truck, Monica Godfrey, who runs Cactus Bowls. She was there when it happened and confirmed that everyone ducked for cover.

Monica Godfrey is the owner of Cactus Bowls. She was helping a customer outside of the truck when Bader homered, so she saw everyone ducking for cover. pic.twitter.com/VYDi9bKv1E — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 25, 2026

Spring training is also the only time that veteran players like Bader exit games and, well, get the rest of the day off. He’s ramping up for the season and only played half the game. The Giants are also trying to get a look at younger players that could help them this season.

Reporters informed Bader of what happened and he might have had an inkling. So, he dashed out to the outfield after he changed into his street clothes and signed the dent. delos Santos, along with other reporters, captured Bader signing the truck.

Harrison Bader has signed the dent ✍️ pic.twitter.com/g9Oy0XTTxQ — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 25, 2026

Bader’s bat has been up-and-down the past few seasons. But he’s coming off a solid offensive campaign in 2025.

He has a lifetime slash of .247/.313/.401 with 88 home runs and 322 RBI. Last year in 146 games with the Twins and the Phillies he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. From a slugging perspective, it was his best season since 2021, when he slashed .267/.324/.460 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.

Home runs like this give San Francisco belief it made the right call. It also might worry food truck proprietors in the Bay Area.