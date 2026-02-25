Giants Reveal Lineup to Extend Spring Training Winning Streak vs. Brewers

The San Francisco Giants are one of two teams that are undefeated through at least four games in Cactus League action in spring training.

The other undefeated team is the Giants' arch-rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. If each team can win its next two games, Giants and Dodgers fans could be treated to a huge showdown later this week.

For now, San Francisco must deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. The contest will be at Milwaukee’s spring training facility in Phoenix, Ariz. The game will start at 1:10 p.m. mountain time and 12:10 p.m. pacific time.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Fields, Phoenix, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: None. The game can be heard via Audiocast at SFGiants.com.

Records: Giants: 4-0; Brewers: 1-4

Giants Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The right-hander will make his first spring training start for the Giants after he signed a two-year contract with the team in the offseason. Last season with the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays he 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 21 starts, with 92 strikeouts and 38 walks in 125 innings. It was his best season since going 10-6 with Milwaukee in 2021.

Giants Batting Order

1. CF Harrison Bader

2. 1B Bryce Eldridge

3. RF Jung Hoo Lee

4. C Eric Haase

5. LF Will Brennan

6. DH Luis Matos

7. 2B Casey Schmitt

8. 3B Christian Koss

9.SS Tyler Fitzgerald

Giants Injuries

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast at SFGiants.com

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream