Giants Land Another National TV Game After Apple Reveals MLB Schedule
The San Francisco Giants continue to jump around the television dial, as they learned that one of their April games will be picked up by Apple+ as part of its contract with Major League Baseball.
The Giants already know their national games with Fox, ESPN and NBC/Peacock. Those were announced earlier this season, though they’re subject to change. San Francisco is is already set to be in MLB’s debut game of the season on March 25 when they host the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. That game is part of the new Netflix package with MLB that includes the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby and the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa.
Apple+ rolled out its complete first half schedule. The streamer has two games per Friday night through the All-Star break. But the Giants will get in their game early. The streamer will broadcast San Francisco’s Interleague series opener with the Baltimore Orioles on April 11. That game is set to start at 4:15 p.m. pacific.
The San Francisco Giants will have most of their games on NBC Sports Bay Area.
San Francisco Giants 2026 National TV Games
San Francisco will play eight games on Fox and FS1 in the regular season, the first of which is opening weekend when the Giants host the New York Yankees on March 28 at 4 p.m. pacific time.
The remaining Fox/FS1 games include:
Giants at San Diego, March 30, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Giants at Baltimore, April 11, 4 p.m., FOX
Giants at Milwaukee, June 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Giants at Seattle, July 18, 5 p.m., FOX
Detroit at Giants, Aug. 8, 4 p.m., FOX
Giants at Boston, Aug. 22, 4 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati at Giants, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBC is taking over the Sunday Night Baseball package from ESPN while Peacock is now the home of the Sunday Leadoff game which was on Roku.
San Francisco has four games on the Sunday night and special event schedule, starting with its road game at the Chicago Cubs on June 7 at 5 p.m. on both NBC and Peacock. The Giants appear again on Aug. 23 at Boston, with first pitch set for noon on NBC/Peacock. San Francisco plays a special Labor Day game on Sept. 7 at home against St. Louis at 5 p.m., set for NBC/Peacock. The Giants’ Sept. 13 game with San Diego at Oracle Park will be exclusively on Peacock at 4 p.m.
ESPN hasn’t announced its full 30-game package for 2026, but San Francisco has one game set on ABC on June 14 against the Chicago Cubs at 12:10 p.m.
