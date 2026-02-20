Giants Opening Day Roster Projection, Starting Lineup, Pitchers Prediction

This is the second season the San Francisco Giants will build their opening day roster under the leadership of president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

While San Francisco doesn't open its spring training schedule until Saturday, the Giants have been in Scottsdale, Ariz., for more than a week working through what that roster could look like.

Naturally the exhibition slate is going to heavily influence the roster, as will injuries. Posey and his staff believe they have enough coverage to put together a quality roster that could challenge for a playoff berth for the first time since 2021.

Here, based on what has happened so far in spring training, is a projection for the opening day roster, along with a likely starting lineup and a starting rotation.

Starting Rotation

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

RHP Logan Webb

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Tyler Mahle

RHIP Landen Roupp

Webb will be absent from part of spring training as part of Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He is the likely opening day starter. Ray is coming off his best season since his first campaign with Seattle in 2022. Houser and Mahle can be innings eaters in the rotation. Roupp made strides a year ago but is the most vulnerable member of the projected rotation and he could be pushed by younger pitchers, including Carson Seymour.

Starting Lineup

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) and catcher Patrick Bailey (14). | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Luis Arraez, 2B

Harrison Bader, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Rafael Devers, 1B/DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Heliot Ramos, LF

Bryce Eldridge, DH/1B

Jung Hoo Lee, RF

Patrick Bailey, C

Ramos and Lee were leadoff hitters toward the end of last season, but Arraez gives San Francisco the luxury of putting them in other spots. Bader at No. 2 is a “pencil in.” Ramos could go here. So could Lee. It’s good flexibility for the lineup. The emphasis will be on table setting for Adames, Devers and Chapman. Ramos gives Eldridge good protection to start the season. Lee falls to a low-pressure spot in the order with Bailey slotted in the final spot.

Bullpen

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

RHP Ryan Walker (closer)

LHP Erik Miller

RHP José Buttó

LHP Matt Gage

RHP Carson Seymour

RHP Trevor McDonald

RHP Hayden Birdsong

RHP Spencer Bivens

Walker is expected to be the closer and there is little competition to push him that’s healthy. Miller is healthy after missing part of last season and should settle into a set-up role. Buttó and Gage can act at set-up men as well. Seymour has had an uptick in velocity and can work in long relief. He could push Roupp for a rotation spot. Birdsong and Bivens worked in relief last year. McDonald only made a handful of appearances but pitched well when he had the chance.

Some bullpen options may not be available for opening day due to injury or injury rehab including Joel Peguero, Sam Hentges and Jason Foley.

Utility

Daniel Susac, C

Casey Schmitt, INF

Tyler Fitzgerald, INF

Drew Gilbert, OF

Susac will battle with Jesus Rodriguez to back up Bailey. Schmitt should be cleared to begin full baseball activities soon and this anticipates he’ll be ready to go opening day. Fitzgerald can back up multiple positions. Gilbert will work his way into the final outfield spot, though he’ll be pushed by Luis Matos and Jerar Encarnación.