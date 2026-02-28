Giants Set Lineup as Tyler Mahle Makes Spring Training Debut vs. Athletics

More than a year later, it’s still odd to see the San Francisco Giants play the Athletics as opposed to the Oakland Athletics.

On Saturday, the Giants will head to Mesa, Ariz., to take on the Athletics as San Francisco seeks a second straight win.

San Francisco blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, 12-2, as the Giants won their first spring training matchup with their long-time rival, dating back to their days in New York City and Brooklyn, respectively.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: KNBR (Radio)

Records: Giants: 5-2; Athletics: 1-5

Giants Starting Pitcher

Tyler Mahle: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Mahle, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants in the offseason, will make his first start of spring training. He spent the past two seasons with the Texas Rangers as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He’s fully recovered and had a solid three months with the Rangers last season, but missed half the season with a shoulder issue.

Giants Batting Order

LF Heliot Ramos

1B Bryce Eldridge

C Eric Haase

RF Jerar Encarnacion

DH Luis Matos

CF Will Brennan

3B Parks Harber

2B Buddy Kennedy

SS Christan Koss

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants left fielder Harrison Bader. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

INF Rafael Devers: He was scratched from Friday’s game with a tight hamstring.

OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion.

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing, and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3

Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream