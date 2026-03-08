Giants’ Luis Arraez Sets WBC Record with Two-Home Run Game for Venezuela

Luis Arráez had 36 career Major League home runs. He's not known for his power, and that's not why the San Francisco Giants signed him to a one-year contract.

But on Saturday evening in the World Baseball Classic for Venezuela, Arráez had one of the biggest games of his career.

Venezuela was playing Israel in pool play action. Arráez tried to beat them all by himself.

Luis Arráez’s Huge Game

Luis Arraez CONNECTS for Team Venezuela 😤 #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RaL2YDBLf2 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

His game started with a double in the bottom of the first inning as he brought home Ronald Acuña Jr. to give Venezuela a 1-0 lead. What happened next may make Arráez a national hero.

He slammed a solo home run in the fifth inning to push his country’s lead to 5-1. Then, in the sixth, he hit a three-run home runs and, instead of trying to bite his bat as he did in a game on Friday, he just stared at is as if to say it obeyed his command.

LUIS ARRAEZ IS HAVING HIMSELF A GAME 😤 pic.twitter.com/EKluLYAuU9 — MLB (@MLB) March 8, 2026

By then, he had three hits and five RBI in the game. But he also made WBC history, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

This wasn’t Arráez’s first multi-home run game in the WBC, believe it or not. It was his second. The player considered the best contact hitter in the Majors became the first player in the history of the tournament to have two multi-home run games. He has four home runs in the WBC, which is second in Venezuela’s history in the tournament behind only Miguel Cabrera, who had six.

Plus, there’s the synergy of the moment for him. Saturday’s home runs were in Miami at loanDepot Park. His other multi-hit game in the WBC came in Miami. Plus, Arráez has one multiple home run game in his career. Guess what? It was also in Miami.

Venezuela won the game, 11-3, to improve their record in pool play to 2-0. The top two teams in their pool advance to elimination play. Venezuela is a half-game ahead of the Dominican Republic, which is 1-0 in the pool.

Going into Sunday’s action, the Netherlands is 1-1, followed by Israel at 0-1 and Nicaragua at 0-2. The Nicaraguan team is being managed by legendary skipper Dusty Baker.

Arráez is the best hitter in the Majors by average at .317. He won three batting titles in a row from 2022-24, including the last season in which he split the campaign between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. He’s also led the National League in hits each of the past two seasons.