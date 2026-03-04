How to Watch Giants Players in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The San Francisco Giants are used to playing on the same team. For the next couple of weeks, many of them will play against one another in the World Baseball Classic.

The 2026 tournament begins later this week, and nine Giants are expected to play for their respective countries in the tournament. For the next week, participants will be in pool play action, where five teams will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Pool play action is taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, Japan.

That means that for fans who want to follow their favorite Giants players in the WBC, they will need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi. Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Giants players start action in the WBC on Thursday when Jung Hoo Lee and Korea open the tournament in Asia. Here is the complete schedule for the nine Giants who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

Giants World Baseball Classic Pool Play Schedule

San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(all times eastern)

Luis Arraez, José Buttó (Venezuela)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

Harrison Bader (Israel)

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 8: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 9: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1, 12 p.m.

March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App, 7 p.m.

Tristan Beck (Great Britain)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 9: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi, 1 p.m.

Logan Webb (Team USA)

March 6: USA vs. Brazil, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 10: Italy vs. USA, FS1, 9 p.m.

Dayson Croes (Netherlands)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 8: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX, 12 p.m.

March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App, 7 p.m.

Jung Hoo Lee (Korea)

March 5: Czechia vs. Korea, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 7: Korea vs. Japan, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 7: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea, FS2, 10 p.m.

March 9: Korea vs. Australia, FS1, 6 a.m.

Heliot Ramos (Puerto Rico)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Reiver Sanmartin (Colombia)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2, 12 p.m.

March 9: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2, 12 p.m.