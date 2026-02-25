Giants Top Prospects in 2026 And Where They'll Likely Start Season

The San Francisco Giants have an improving farm system. Most ranking services have the Giants with either two or three of the top 100 prospects in the game.

San Francisco has been investing heavily in the international market and in the past three years the Giants have used their draft picks to restock their infield prospects and add more pitching. But some of that youth needs time to develop. The Giants have enough experience at the Major League level that they can allow that talent to develop in the minor leagues without pressure.

Based on Baseball America's (subscription required) Top 30 prospects rankings for the organization, here is where the Top 5 Giants prospects will likely begin the 2026 season.

Bryce Eldridge: MLB

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Eldridge is in Major League camp and the only way he isn't making the opening day roster is if he gets hurt. San Francisco has worked to set up their 2023 first-round pick to be a piece of the puzzle for 2026. The organization's expectation is that he will work with Rafael Devers in a tandem at first base and designated hitter. How much each plays in the field will be dictated by how well they play defense.

The left-hander has proven everything he needs to prove at the minor league level. It's time for him to be a steady contributor and productive slugger in the majors.

Josuar Gonzalez: Arizona Complex League

Gonzalez is one of those top international prospects the Giants have invested in the past couple of offseasons. San Francisco spent nearly $3 million last January to sign him during the international period. The switch-hitting shortstop played in the Dominican Summer League last year and slashed .288/.404/.455 with four home runs and 24 RBI.

The typical progression for an 18-year-old prospect like Gonzalez is to start their second professional season in the Arizona Complex League. If things work well in the ACL, a promotion to Class A San Jose is possible when the ACL wraps up play in August.

Bo Davidson: Double-A Richmond

San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The undrafted free agent is turning heads at Major League spring training, and the organization is bullish on the possibility that the outfielder could help them sometime in 2027. It's possible he could play his way into a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento coming out of spring training. But the more likely assignment is to go back to Richmond, where he played part of last season. The reason? His bat. He slashed .234/.312/.401 with the Flying Squirrels. He probably needs one more season in the minors to be ready for the big leagues.

Jhonny Level: Class-A San Jose

Level is another international free agent the Giants have plenty invested in. They signed the shortstop for a little less than $1 million during the 2024 international signing period. His progression has been typical of a young international player. He spent 2024 in the DSL and then came stateside in 2025, splitting his time between the ACL and San Jose.

He is likely to return to San Jose for the start of the 2026 season so he can improve on a slash of .236/.333/.339 last season. But, if his bat responds as expected, he could be at High-A Eugene by midseason.

Luis Hernández: DSL Giants

Hernández is the third international shortstop on the list but he's the one the Giants have the most invested in. San Francisco signed him for more than $5 million during the international signing period that just opened on Jan. 15. The Venezuelan-born 17-year-old shined in a professional league in his home country and was trained by former Major League star Carlos Guillén. He will probably start in the DSL, as most international prospects do. But it's possible he could come stateside to the ACL if he makes quick work of DSL pitching.