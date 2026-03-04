Giants Rookie Bryce Eldridge Meets His Idol During Team USA Exhibition

They say don't meet your idols. Don't tell that to San Francisco Giants rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge.

The 21-year-old got to meet his idol when Team USA came to Scottsdale, Ariz., to play their World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Giants. That would be Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, who is playing for Team USA as they try to claim the WBC title that eluded them three years ago when they lost to Team Japan in the championship game.

Eldridge played in the game and started at first base as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Harper went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Team USA won 15-1 in a game that went 10 innings because Team USA wanted a little more practice.

But Eldridge has a great memory to carry with him as he prepares for what should be his first Major League opening day and season.

Bryce Eldridge on Meeting Bryce Harper

Team USA first baseman Bryce Harper. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safe to say that Eldridge was hyped about meeting the Phillies star.

“It was awesome,” Eldridge said to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. “I got to meet him when he was standing behind the turtle over there in BP and basically just told him he’s the reason I love playing baseball. He’s the person I mimicked growing up and he was my idol. I think he appreciated that. It's just cool, that was the guy that I was kind of calculating when I was younger — is he going to be retired by the time I can play baseball? That was him, and today was the first time I got to meet him, and he knew who I was. That's enough for me. That was pretty cool.”

His numbers in the game didn’t count. But so far in spring training Eldridge has slashed .235/.381/.529 with one home run and three RBI. The plan, assuming he makes the team, is for him to share time with Rafael Devers in the lineup. When Devers is at first base, Eldridge will be at designated hitter. When Devers needs a day off from the field, they will switch.

The former first-round pick in 2023 made it to the Majors late last season after he rose through the minor leagues once again after a late start due to injury. He’s a potential NL Rookie of the Year candidate.

To claim that award, the left-handed slugger will have to produce like he did in the minor leagues in the Majors. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter.

He’s proven everything in the minors. It’s time for Eldridge to take his place in the Majors every day. He has the perfect role model to chase.