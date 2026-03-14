Giants Season Hinges on Slugger’s Return to MVP Form, MLB Analyst Says

The aggressive move to trade for Rafael Devers last season was one designed to help the San Francisco Giants contend for years to come.

But, many fans will judge that deal by what happens in 2026, which will be Devers’ first full season with the Giants.

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Last season was not his best, although he did produce solid numbers in home runs and RBI. But, in the opinion of one MLB expert, getting Devers back to his hitting ways is the key to San Francisco making the playoffs.

Rafael Devers, Playoff Key

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently published his complete preview of the 2026 season. In it, he wrote that Devers is the one player that the Giants’ season hinges on. His success — or lack of it — will determine where the franchise in October.

“Hitting at Oracle Park isn't easy, even for a savant like Devers, and though nobody expects him to be Barry Bonds, he needs to be more than he was last season,” Passan wrote. “The best of Devers can punch a playoff ticket for the Giants. The same old, same old from him could mean the same old, same old for San Francisco.”

On the surface, his season was productive. He slashed .236/.347/.460 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI with the Giants. For the season he slashed .252/.372/.479 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. He’s seen as the franchise’s primary run producer for the next several years.

But look closer and it certainly wasn't the season of an MVP level power hitter. His 162 games averages include a slash of .276/.349/.506 with 33 home runs and 106 RBI. So, while he hit his season averages in home runs and RBI, his slash was way down.

That could be due to the controversy of last season. Devers reluctantly moved to designated hitter to accommodate Boston’s signing of Alex Bregman. During the season, an injury to starting first baseman Triston Casas caused the Red Sox to ask Devers to move to first base, a player he had never played. He balked and Boston traded him to San Francisco.

Now, he’s learning the ropes at first base with new infield coach Ron Washington and manager Tony Vitello hopes that Devers can play 130 games at the position.

His bat was a big difference maker in Boston. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and he finished in the Top 20 in AL MVP voting five times in a six-season span. He also made three All Star games and won a Silver Slugger award in 2021. He just turned 29 years old and assigned through the 2033 season.

If San Francisco gets the same Devers that was in Boston before last season, then it won't matter where the right-handed slugger is hitting. Balls will fly out of the ballpark and the Gaints will be contenders in the National League West.