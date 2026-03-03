Landen Roupp Sets Standard for Other Giants to Chase for Final Rotation Spot

Landen Roupp made his first spring training start on Tuesday. The San Francisco Giants right-hander showed everyone that if there is a race for his spot that he won’t surrender it.

Roupp worked two innings of scoreless baseball in the Giants’ 6-5 spring training win over the Chicago White Sox. It was the sharpness of the outing that set him apart.

He was efficient, as he threw just 25 pitches, 14 of which were strikes. He didn’t allow a hit or a walk. He struck out two hitters. He retired all six hitters he faced. Whether he was facing an MLB starting lineup or not, it was dominant.

San Francisco expects Roupp to be their fifth starter. He expects to be the fifth starter. His three scoreless innings in spring training to this point should reinforce it to both the franchise and to any pitcher trying to chase. Him down.

Landen Roupp Stays on Course

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What happened after Roupp left the game reinforced his place. Carson Whisenhunt followed him. He’s one of those pitchers that has the tools to be a starter but, for now, doesn’t have a path. If Roupp wasn’t as sharp, it would leave an opening for him to prove he could be that fifth starter.

Whisenhunt did not have a good day. He allowed five hits and four earned runs in 1.2 innings, with two strikeouts and one walk.

With several stars out of camp for the World Baseball Classic, competitions are going to take center stage, even ones that don’t feel like a competition. Based on the performance so far, there should be little chance of Roupp losing his presumed place in the rotation.

Last season was his first full year in the Giants rotation. He started 22 games and went 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA. He struck out 103 and walked 45 in 106.2 innings. He would have made the whole season had he not spent time on the injured list with left knee inflammation and right elbow inflammation.

In 2023 he made his MLB debut but was mostly used as a reliever, as he pitched in 23 games but only started four. He went 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA, striking out 47 and walking 26. One notable thing Roupp will have to improve on in 2026 is opponent batting average. In 2024 batters hit just .226 against him. In 2025 that average ballooned to .268.

San Francisco is set with Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser in front of Roupp. But a game like Monday’s gives the Giants some peace that the fifth spot in the rotation is in safe hands with Roupp.