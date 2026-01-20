The San Francisco Giants have been attached in trade rumors to several prominent players, including pitcher Edward Cabrera and second baseman Ketel Marte.

When it comes to what those teams reportedly wanted in return, one name kept coming up — first baseman Bryce Eldridge. So far, San Francisco hasn’t budged on keeping him.

At one point this offseason, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey heaped praise on their 2023 first-round pick, saying he could be one of the game’s best hitters for the next “10 to 15 years” if he fulfills his potential.

Eldridge was one of several players who participated in Giants FanFest in San Jose. In conversations with reporters, he made it clear he wants to fulfill that promise in San Francisco.

Bryce Eldridge on Trade Rumors

Eldridge did unveil one surprise during FanFest — he has a new number. After he debuted with No. 78 last September, he changed to No. 8. The Virginia native told MLB.com that he changed to No. 8 in honor of Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, who became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer last season.

In a conversation with reporters, including MLB.com, Eldridge said he was tuning out the chatter of trade rumors and made it sound like he wants to have an Ovechkin-like run in the Bay Area. Ovechkin has never played for another NHL team.

“It’s definitely a first [trade rumors],” Eldridge said. “I try not to get too wrapped up in anything going on. I think when you get to a point in the offseason, people need stuff to talk about, whether they know what’s true and what’s not. I don’t know how far those talks got. But I want to be here. I want to play for this team. I don’t plan on leaving here anytime soon. I hope they don’t plan on making me leave anytime soon. I want to be here for a long time.”

With Eldrige still in San Francisco, the idea is that he’ll form a tandem with Rafael Devers at first base and designated hitter. Eldridge’s long, powerful left-handed swing should play well with his pull power to right field.

Eldridge has been the Giants’ No. 1 prospect for more than a year, since he rocketed through their minor league system in 2024 and finished the year at Triple-A Sacramento. He made his debut in September, but no one is judging his potential on that 10-game audition.

He slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. The Franchise is basing Eldridge’s future on what he has shown at every level of the minor leagues. In 102 minor-league games in 2025 he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.

For his minor league career, he’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI.

