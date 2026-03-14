Giants Star Prospect May Play Featured Role in Batting Order, MLB Insider Says

There has been plenty of focus on the future during San Francisco Giants spring training, most notably on the franchise’s top prospect.

Bryce Eldridge has received plenty of at-bats in games and has performed well. But San Francisco manager Tony Vitello and the rest of the organization’s leadership isn’t prepared to give him the green light to be on the opening day roster this season.

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When the opener goes down at Oracle Park on March 25 against the New York Yankees, the hope is that Eldridge will be there. Whether he is or not, he’s likely to get plenty of run in the Majors and one insider believes he’ll play a more prominent role in the batting order than some realize.

Where Bryce Eldridge Fits

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently released his 2026 MLB season preview with updates and predictions on every team. He wrote that roster maneuvers may keep Eldridge in the minor leagues to start the season. But he also believes the 6-foot-7 left-handed slugger will be in the Majors at some point in 2026 and, once he’s there, he’ll be a middle-of-the-order bat.

“He's ready for the big leagues, his ceiling is higher than just about everyone on the roster now, and the Giants need to do everything they can to supplement Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and the rest of the veterans who make for a good big league team that would prefer to be great,” Passan wrote.

In 14 spring training games the 21-year-old has slashed .241/.405/.517 with a home run and five RBI. He’s drawn praise for his approach, both at the plate and at learning first base. Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has been reluctant to trade him because he believes he has the type of swing and power and that can play in the Majors for 10 or 15 years. He doesn’t have to play in the field every day to make an impact. He can DH while Rafael Devers plays first, though young players tend to struggle without a set position each day.

There’s a sense that the former first-round pick in 2023 has proven everything he can in the minor leagues, even though he only has half a season at Triple-A. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area.

In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. The Giants believe he can be far better than that in the future. The question is whether that future starts opening day.

Passan seems to share that sense that the future is now for Eldridge. The only question is when this season?