Giants Reveal Starting Lineup for Spring Training Showdown with White Sox
In this story:
The San Francisco Giants are on a three-game winning streak as they head into Monday’s spring training game with the Chicago White Sox.
The Giants (7-2) started spring training by winning four games in a row. After falling in back-to-back games to end the streak, they are on the verge of building another four-game winning streak, assuming they beat the White Sox on Monday.
First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.
Casey Schmitt had two hits for the Giants on Sunday, as did Victor Bericoto, the latter of which is pushing for a roster spot as a non-roster invitee. Logan Webb (2-0) claimed a win in his second and final start before he left for the World Baseball Classic.
Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox
At Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT
TV/Radio: Audiocast
Records: Giants: 7-2; White Sox: 7-4
Giants Starting Pitcher
RHP Landen Roupp: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
Roupp will take the ball as a starter for the second time this spring. He's only pitched one inning so far, as he allowed no hits and a walk against two strikeouts. He's vying for the fifth spot in the rotation and is coming off a 2025 season in which he went 7-7 with a 3.80. These is competition for him in spring training, but he has the inside track to work behind Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser.
Giants Batting Order
2B Jesús Rodríguez
3B Parks Harber
SS Christian Koss
RF Victor Bericoto
CF Luis Matos
1B Casey Schmitt
C Eric Haase
LF Jerar Encarnacion
DH Buddy Kennedy
Injuries
INF Rafael Devers: He was scratched from Friday’s game with a tight hamstring. He will miss a few days.
OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion. He will miss a few days.
RHP Joel Peguero: He should be close to a return to game action, as early as this week.
LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.
RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5
Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2
Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1
Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12
Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3
Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Feb 28 San Francisco 8, Athletics 2
March 1 San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard