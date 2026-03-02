Giants Reveal Starting Lineup for Spring Training Showdown with White Sox

The San Francisco Giants are on a three-game winning streak as they head into Monday’s spring training game with the Chicago White Sox.

The Giants (7-2) started spring training by winning four games in a row. After falling in back-to-back games to end the streak, they are on the verge of building another four-game winning streak, assuming they beat the White Sox on Monday.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.

Casey Schmitt had two hits for the Giants on Sunday, as did Victor Bericoto, the latter of which is pushing for a roster spot as a non-roster invitee. Logan Webb (2-0) claimed a win in his second and final start before he left for the World Baseball Classic.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

At Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Audiocast

Records: Giants: 7-2; White Sox: 7-4

Giants Starting Pitcher

RHP Landen Roupp: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Roupp will take the ball as a starter for the second time this spring. He's only pitched one inning so far, as he allowed no hits and a walk against two strikeouts. He's vying for the fifth spot in the rotation and is coming off a 2025 season in which he went 7-7 with a 3.80. These is competition for him in spring training, but he has the inside track to work behind Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser.

Giants Batting Order

2B Jesús Rodríguez

3B Parks Harber

SS Christian Koss

RF Victor Bericoto

CF Luis Matos

1B Casey Schmitt

C Eric Haase

LF Jerar Encarnacion

DH Buddy Kennedy

Injuries

INF Rafael Devers: He was scratched from Friday’s game with a tight hamstring. He will miss a few days.

OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion. He will miss a few days.

RHP Joel Peguero: He should be close to a return to game action, as early as this week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3

Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Feb 28 San Francisco 8, Athletics 2

March 1 San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream