Ron Washington’s One Word Response to What Tony Vitello Brings to Giants

Ron Washington was a coach for more than a decade before he finally got his first chance to manage when he took over the Texas Rangers in 2007.

Washington proved he had the chops to lead a team to the World Series. He guided the Rangers there twice in 2010 and in 2011. When he was fired in 2014, he had 664 wins. He waited a long time for another shot with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, but quadruple bypass surgery caused him to miss much of last season.

By joining Tony Vitello’s coaching staff, Washington brings his legendary ability to mold players into Gold Glove defenders to San Francisco. He can also act as a sounding board for Vitello, a first-time MLB manager who is marking his first year in professional baseball. Washington says that Vitello is the right guy for this job.

Ron Washington on Tony Vitello

Bonafide MLB coaching veteran Ron Washington says first-year Manager Tony Vitello "knows exactly what he's doing."



"I like Tony. I like his clarity. He's clear with everything he wants to do."



(via @knbrmurph & @MarkusBoucher) pic.twitter.com/xzuRaBfteh — KNBR (@KNBR) February 23, 2026

Recently, he told KNBR Radio that there is one thing he really appreciates about Vitello after working with him in the offseason and in the first two weeks of spring training. He can sum it up in one word.

“I like Tony — I like his clarity,” Washington said. “He’s clear with everything that he wants to do. He gets on the field, he gets involved in what’s going on on the field. I think the players are going to like that.”

Vitello spent eight years as the head coach at the University of Tennessee where he guided the Volunteers to a Men’s College World Series championship. His hire was controversial since he doesn't have any professional experience.

Washington said that Vitello’s clarity and his ability to build relationships with players and parents, both during the recruiting process and during the season while in college will come in handy in the Majors. He also said the way that Vitello handles questions from players is an asset, as well.

“He's not one of the managers that just manages and hides,” Washington said. “He’s visible. He’s willing to answer anything you want to ask. You know I just recently heard where there was a little controversy about something he said. But, hey, as a manager, that happens a lot and one thing for sure he won’t be running away from it.”

Washington was referring to the buzz Vitello’s unprompted discussion about the reporting of his hiring last week.

Between Washington, bench coach Jayce Tingler and special advisors Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker, Vitello has plenty of sounding boards. Washington says he’s there for him — but he’s not there to tell him what to do.