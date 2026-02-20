How Giants Fans Can Watch, Listen to Spring Training Games in 2026

The San Francisco Giants open their spring training schedule on Saturday with a trip to Peoria, Ariz., to face the Seattle Mariners.

It's the first game of a spring training slate in which fans back in the Bay Area can either listen to or watch the majority at the spring training games that marked the beginning of the Tony Vitello era as manager.

Saturday’s game, set for 1:05 p.m. in Arizona and 12:05 p.m. in San Francisco, can be heard on KNBR, the team’s flagship station. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin posted a grid of the spring training broadcast schedule on X (formerly Twitter).

Giants Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Games can be watched or heard five different ways — audiocast, KNBR radio, SFG Livestream, NBC Sports Bay Araa and ESPN. The breakdown, per the grid looks like this:

Audiocast: 13

KNBR: 12

SFG Livestream: 5

NBCSBA: 4

ESPN: 1

The first SFG Livestream game is Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Cubs, which will be at the team’s facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. It marks the spring training home opener. The first game to be televised will be on March 3 when the Giants host Team USA in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game. That will feature San Francisco starter Logan Webb with Team USA. NBC Sports Bay Area’s first broadcast will be the following day, March 4, when the Giants host Seattle.

The Giants are likely to start Carson Seymour as the starter in Saturday’s opener. Pitching plans beyond Saturday have not been announced.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 at Seattle, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR

Feb 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream