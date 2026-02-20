How Giants Fans Can Watch, Listen to Spring Training Games in 2026
In this story:
The San Francisco Giants open their spring training schedule on Saturday with a trip to Peoria, Ariz., to face the Seattle Mariners.
It's the first game of a spring training slate in which fans back in the Bay Area can either listen to or watch the majority at the spring training games that marked the beginning of the Tony Vitello era as manager.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Saturday’s game, set for 1:05 p.m. in Arizona and 12:05 p.m. in San Francisco, can be heard on KNBR, the team’s flagship station. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin posted a grid of the spring training broadcast schedule on X (formerly Twitter).
Giants Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
Games can be watched or heard five different ways — audiocast, KNBR radio, SFG Livestream, NBC Sports Bay Araa and ESPN. The breakdown, per the grid looks like this:
Audiocast: 13
KNBR: 12
SFG Livestream: 5
NBCSBA: 4
ESPN: 1
The first SFG Livestream game is Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Cubs, which will be at the team’s facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. It marks the spring training home opener. The first game to be televised will be on March 3 when the Giants host Team USA in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game. That will feature San Francisco starter Logan Webb with Team USA. NBC Sports Bay Area’s first broadcast will be the following day, March 4, when the Giants host Seattle.
The Giants are likely to start Carson Seymour as the starter in Saturday’s opener. Pitching plans beyond Saturday have not been announced.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 at Seattle, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR
Feb 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 23 vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 24 at Los Angeles Angles, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 25 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 26 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR
March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard