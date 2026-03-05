Jake Holton Steals Show at Giants Spring Training with Huge Production

Jake Holton has been in professional baseball since 2021. He has yet to reach the Majors. Will the San Francisco Giants finally be his ticket to the Show?

Holton is batting like a player that can help the Giants sometime this season, as he’s been one of the most productive players on the roster during spring training.

His latest feat came on Wednesday night when the Giants hosted the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game. Holton belted an opposite field grand slam to break a 1-1 tie and push his numbers for the spring to 7-for-17 with eight RBI. In nine games he’s slashed .412/.389/.647.

But is any of that enough to make this team?

Jake Holton’s Play for Giants Roster

JAKE HOLTON OPPO TACO GRAND SLAM 💪 pic.twitter.com/oXuKvyrtmu — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 5, 2026

Spring training is filled with players that put up tremendous numbers but don't make the opening day roster. It's usually a combination of facing minor league pitchers early in camp and being at a position where one is essentially blocked from making the roster. The latter is most certainly Holton’s problem.

The Giants are effectively set at first base. Rafael Devers is expected to be the starter, with their No. 1 prospect, Bryce Eldridge, playing the games Devers doesn't and filling in at designated hitter. San Francisco hopes that tandem can play 162 games this season.

Holton’s best bet of making the team is the scenario no one wants — one of either Devers or Eldridge getting hurt.

The bigger problem for Holton is that first base is the only position he really fits. He's played only a handful of games in the outfield in the minor leagues, either in right field or left field. San Francisco has more than enough depth behind their expected starting outfielders of Heliot Ramos, Harrison Bader and Jung Hoo Lee.

So, the 28-year-old’s massive numbers may be for nothing when it comes to opening day. Production is still important for the right-handed hitter, who joined San Francisco on a minor league deal after a long stretch with the Detroit Tigers, where he was their 10th round pick in 2019 out of Creighton.

He was quietly productive with the Tigers, as he slashed .259/.378/.428 with 69 home runs and 315 RBI in six minor league seasons. The biggest issue for him is that he has never played above Double-A. Without a Triple-A at-bat, it will be hard for him to make the roster, even if Devers or Eldridge gets hurt.

He’s writing his best-case scenario right now. Put together a great spring, get an assignment to Triple-A Sacramento and play great there, too. Then, wait for your chance, however it may come.