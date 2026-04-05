Jose Butto’s Timeline to Return Requires Giants to Consider Bullpen Options

José Buttó’s blood clot came as a bit of a surprise to the San Francisco Giants. But his surgery was successful and there’s now a broad timeline for recovery.

The Giants told reporters in San Francisco, including the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser on X (formerly Twitter) that Buttó will require anywhere from two to four months to recovery. The clot was removed surgically on Friday.

For now, that means Blade Tidwell — who was promoted to the Giants in his place on Thursday — has some room to operate when it comes to whether he’ll stick in the Majors. He recorded his first career save on Thursday in a three-inning outing.

Life Without José Buttó

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blade Tidwell. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Buttó, like Tidwell, joined the Giants in a trade with the New York Mets last July that sent reliever Tyler Rogers to Queens.

When the right-hander joined the Giants, he was primarily a one-inning reliever who went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 21 games. He struck out 17 and walked 10 in 20 innings. He had four holds but went 0-for-3 in save opportunities. He was expected to be one of two or three right-handed set-up men Ryan Walker, though the roles have quickly fluctuated at the back of the bullpen.

Giants manager Tony Vitello said on Friday that he sees Walker, Erik Miller and Keaton Winn as his primary high-leverage relievers, but he isn’t married to using them strictly late in the game. For instance, Walker was used to record two outs in Thursday’s game with a lead before Tidwell took over.

Tidwell, who has been a starter for his professional career, can slide into a multi-inning role for San Francisco as he’s stretched out to a starter’s workload.

Along with Tidwell, the remaining right-handers in the bullpen include Walker, Miller, Winn, JT Brubaker and Caleb Kilian. That’s more than enough to handle the volume of work — assuming San Francisco’s starters can work six innings per game.

Buttó is the third reliever on the 15-day IL. The others are left-hander Sam Hentges and right-hander Joel Peguero. Both are getting in work at the team’s facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., but are not built up enough yet to join the Giants. In fact, the timetable for a return for either isn’t clear.

When one is set to return, then San Francisco faces a decision. Tidwell is the most likely player to be optioned. However, if Tidwell pitches well the next month or so then he gives the Giants a good problem to deal with.

Multiple good options on the right side would be exactly what San Francisco needs with Buttó on the IL for the next couple of months.