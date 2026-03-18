Giants’ Luis Arraez, Jose Butto Play Starring Roles in Venezuela WBC Title

The San Francisco Giants have two World Baseball Classic champions heading back to the spring training later this week.

Luis Arraez and José Buttó played prominent roles as Team Venezuela defeated Team USA, 3-2, on Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb was part of Team USA, but he didn't have a role in the championship game.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Arraez went 0-for-3, but he drew a walk in the ninth inning that led to the game’s go-ahead run. Venezuela pinch-ran Javier Sanoja for Arraez, and he scored on an RBI double by Eugenio Suarez.

Earlier in the game, Buttó came on in relief in the sixth inning, allowed a hit but got out of the jam to preserve what was at the time a 2-0 Venezuela lead.

José Buttó gets Team Venezuela through the 6th inning unscathed! pic.twitter.com/WaVnDTiOws — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Giants in the WBC

Luis Arraez led Team Venezuela onto the field ahead of the World Baseball Classic finale 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pr5StUkKES — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 18, 2026

Arraez was one of the most productive players in the tournament. Not known for his power, he became the first player in WBC history to have two career two-homer run games. He was Venezuela’s only player with 10 or more RBI. In fact, only Korea’s Bo Gyoeng Moon and the Dominican Republic’s Fernando Tatis Jr. had more RBI with 11 each. Arraez finished the series with a .308 batting average.

Arraez is a three-time National League batting champion who is considered one of the best contact hitters in baseball. He signed a one-year deal in January to join the Giants and play second base, a position he hasn’t played in a few years.

Buttó pitched in five games for Team Venezuela and didn’t allow a run in 5.2 innings. He struck out one and walked none. He was acquired by the Giants last July in the Tyler Rogers trade.

Webb was brilliant in his two starts for Team USA, one of which was in pool play and the other of which was in the quarterfinal win over Team Canada. He was unavailable to pitch in the championship game.

Webb claimed the victory in both games and had an ERA of 1.04 across 8.2 innings. He struck out 11 and walked one as he allowed just five hits and one earned run. Batters hit .161 against him.

Webb led the Majors with 207 innings last season and was 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.

Other Giants that participated in the WBC included Harrison Bader (Israel), Tristan Beck (Great Britain), Dayson Croes (Netherlands), Jung Hoo Lee (Korea), Heliot Ramos (Puerto Rico) and Reiver Sanmartin (Colombia).