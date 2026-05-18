Giants' offense awakens for a 10-run scoring barrage to knock off the Athletics

Say whatever you want about the San Francisco Giants season that you want; and, it's warranted. They have been the lowest scoring team in MLB in 2026 and mired near last place, but none of that mattered on Sunday, when the battle-tested blew out the Athletics, 10-1.

It was certainly a change of pace from what we've seen from the Giants lately, with the squads lumber shooting lasers all over Sutter Health Park. The Golden Gate got a grand slam from outfielder Harrison Bader to cap off an eighth-inning, eight-run outburst. Second baseman Luis Arraez also homered for San Francisco, who banged out a total of 12 hits, while the A's helped them out by committing three costly errors in the contest.

The Giants beat the A’s 10-1 and win the series. Harrison Bader hit a grand slam and Luis Arraez hit his second homer of the season



They’ll play Arizona for a 3 game series beginning tomorrow and will send Robbie Ray to the mound against Zac Gallen



The Giants have started a… pic.twitter.com/sd4sWuCvUL — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 17, 2026

On the mound, starter Adrian Houser went six innings, allowing one run and five walks, while striking out three. Sunday's performance bumps his record to 2-4, to go along with a 5.25 ERA and 26 Ks in 2026. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Springs (now 3-4) took the 'L' for the Athletics, who fell to 23 the yeand ked the AL West Division by just one game over the Texas Rangers.

San Francisco streak to sunny Arizona

May 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader (9) hits a grand slam against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

With the win, the Giants took two out of three in the series, improving to 20-27 on the year. It's certainly not the most enviable position to be in here in mid-May, but the last two days have shed some sunlight on what had been a dark stretch of baseball by the Bay.

Now, San Fran looks to keep the streetcars rolling as they head east to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final leg of this long, 10-day road trip. Their three-game series will open on Monday, with the festivities in Phoenix set for a 6:40 first pitch. Giants lefty Robbie Ray (3-5, 3.04 ERA) will start the series opener in Arizona against RHP Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.02).