Josuar Gonzalez’s MLB Talent ‘Floor’ Should Thrill Giants Fans

Last weekend the San Francisco Giants split up their squads and gave one of their top international prospects a start in the field.

Josuar Gonzalez’s start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, on a day when most of the veterans were facing the Texas Rangers, wasn’t lost on some Giants observers. Those that followed the Giants across Scottsdale to the Diamondbacks’ Talking Stick facility were treated to a showcase of the franchise’s potential future.

He’s only 18 years old, so the Dominican Republic native isn’t beating down the doors to the Bay Area yet. But scouts were at the game and one gave a scouting nugget that should please San Francisco fans.

Josuar Gonzalez’s MLB “Floor”

Josuar Gonzalez was 3 for 5 with two runs scored, an RBI and his 7th stolen base while Yosneiker Rivas added two hits of his own in Monday’s DSL victory over the Angels. pic.twitter.com/3zmqPq1i4T — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) June 21, 2025

Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) talked to an MLB scout who watched the game. That scout gave her a glowing report of Gonzalez, along with an MLB comparison for Gonzalez’s floor as a player.

“Gonzalez’s floor is Jimmy Rollins,” said the scout. “Elite instincts, so smooth, so sure-handed, so easy.”

If Rollins is the floor, the Giants should be giddy. Rollins played 17 years, mostly with the Philadelphia Phillies, and slashed .264/.324/.418 with 231 home runs and 936 RBI. He led the Phillies to a World Series title in 2008, another NL pennant and was named the 2007 National League MVP. He was also named a three-time NL All-Star, a four-time NL Gold Glove selection at shortstop, a Silver Slugger and a winner of the Roberto Clemente award.

Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with a run scored in the game. He singled in his first at-bat in the third inning, advanced to second on a single by Jared Oliva and then scored on a single by Will Brennan. He departed after his three at-bats. It was a fine start for a player the Giants anticipate as one of their stars of the future.

It’s unclear where he’ll land in the minor leagues to start 2026. But his one pro season gave San Francisco plenty of like about his future.

In the Dominican Summer League last year he slashed .288/.404/.455 with an .859 OPS. He hit four home runs and drove in 24 runs. He also had 10 doubles, five triples and 33 stolen bases. Notably, he had more walks (37) than strikeouts (36). The 18-year-old’s mature approach at the plate already has the attention of talent evaluators across baseball.

He was the Giants’ top international signing last January, as he netted a signing bonus of nearly $3 million when he was inked out of the Dominican Republic. He was considered the best position player available.