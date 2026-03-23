Most Likely Giants Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The San Francisco Giants’ opening day roster is all but set and prospects aren’t playing a big part in Wednesday’s game with the New York Yankees.

To be fair, it’s hard for prospects to break in on a veteran-laden team like the Giants. The one prospect San Francisco was hoping would make the cut isn’t quite ready yet. Others had great spring trainings but have no MLB experience. For that matter, many of them haven’t played higher than Double-A Richmond.

Here are the five most likely prospects to be called up this season, ranked. To qualify the player should not have any MLB service time or, if they have MLB service time, they are among the Giants’ Top 30 prospects.

Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is little reason to believe Eldridge won’t get the call soon, perhaps as early as late April. If he’s the hitter the organization believes he is, then he’ll likely head back to Triple-A Sacramento and dominate at the plate, just as he did a year ago. He is the Giants’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline and made his MLB debut last season.

He finished spring training with a slash of .225/.380/.450 with one home runs and six RBI. He struck out 19 times in 40 at-bats, an unacceptable strikeout rate for a season. Last season in the minors, including 66 games at Sacramento, he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI. If he puts up numbers at that pace to start the season, he’ll be back in the Bay Area soon.

Carson Whisenhunt

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants left-hander is the franchise’s No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He’s already been sent back to the minors so it would take a miracle for him to be on the opening day roster. But, in a pinch, San Francisco turned to him as a starter last season. He went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA. He struck out 16 and walked 12 in 23.1 innings. He would have gotten more starts but a lower back strain put him on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 31.

He struggled in spring training, but with some MLB experience under his belt, he’s likely the first call if the San Francisco needs a starter or a long reliever due to injury.

Juan Sanchez

The left-handed reliever is not among the franchise’s Top 30 prospects. But he had an incredible spring training and, because of the Giants’ issues with healthy left-handed relievers, he could get a call if those issues persist. The non-roster invitee was brilliant in spring training, as he didn’t allow an earned run in 6.1 innings. Only his walk rate was a significant issue.

He pitched at Triple-A last year, going 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA in 23 games, with 35 strikeouts and 28 walks in 34.1 innings. He has great stuff. He could get a promotion if the Giants suffer more injuries on the left-hand side of the bullpen or if there is a lack of performance from that group.

Victor Bericoto

San Francisco Giants outfielder Victor Bericoto. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The outfielder won the Barney Nugent Award, given to the player in his first big league camp whose performance and dedication best exemplifies the team’s spirit. It’s voted on by players, coaches and team personnel. So the 24-year-old from Venezuela was seen by everyone during spring training.

His numbers were stellar. He slashed .462/.463/.769 with three home runs and 14 RBI. Because several outfielders were playing in the World Baseball Classic, he was afforded extra playing time. He was optioned on Friday. He reached Sacramento last season and has a lifetime minor league slash of 276/.350/.442 with 72 home runs and 331 RBI.

He only has 11 games at Triple-A, so he needs more at-bats. But if he hits like this in Sacramento, the Giants will have to find a place for him.

Will Bednar

The former first-round pick has been converted into a reliever, and he was in Major League spring training pushing for a role in the bullpen. He went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four spring training games, with three strikeouts and four walks. Batters hit just .143 against him. He struggled with ERA last year (5.38), but he pitched in 38 games and struck out 84 in 52.1 innings.

He’s pitched in five professional seasons. It’s time for him to pay off. If he lowers the ERA and keeps the strikeout rate in Sacramento, he becomes an option by midseason.