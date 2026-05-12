MLB Analyst discusses ways the Giants can get Bryce Eldridge regular at-bats

The San Francisco Giants held back several urges to call up top prospect Bryce Eldridge before finally biting the bullet on May 4. While the team may have been hesitant due to a lack of talent. It had much more to do with the 6'7" first baseman's massive potential and making sure that he got the desirable number of minor league plate appearances to round out the final product at the plate.

But with the club on the ropes, they pulled the trigger and recalled Eldridge, who had played on a limited basis in 2025 during a September call-up. Most media members and those around baseball felt the organization's strategy was to hold out Eldridge again to the end of this year, which would be his natural progression to The Show.

The Giants must find some way to open a starting spot for Bryce Eldridge, a puzzle Buster Posey will have to sort through in the coming weeks and months (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/2VwCzVutKO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2026

In what has been a confusing year, the team is now playing it by ear. And at least one prominent media voice has taken a closer look at the situation surrounding the surefire star, and how the team should handle his daily schedule.

Getting Eldridge to the dish

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against Team USA during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants Insider for NBC Sports Bay Area, Alex Pavlovic, explored the topic in a recent column, and he offered his thoughts on how the team will manage Eldridge.

"Tony Vitello spent most of his time answering questions about the 21-year-old top prospect," Pavlovic posted. "Asked to define Eldridge's role, he said he's 'a threat.' He didn't talk in absolutes, but said a three-day window without a start 'would be a painful pill to swallow.'... Mostly, the answers left the impression that Eldridge's primary job, at least right now, is to pinch-hit."

"I'm hopeful it would be almost every game, and (he would) at least get one at-bat," Vitello said. "I think that that isn't how Barry Bonds got in a rhythm every day, but I do think that is consistent enough (with) appearances, preparation, and things like that, and seeing live pitching to where he can stay in a necessary rhythm to do what he's capable of."