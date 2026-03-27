Ron Wotus Pulled Back into Giants Dugout by Tony Vitello, WBC

For a couple of generations of San Francisco Giants fans, Ron Wotus is an institution in the dugout.

So, it was a pleasant surprise for many of them to see Wotus back in the dugout for Wednesday's game with the New York Yankees. The special advisor to the franchise since 2022 was wearing a uniform. He’s not an official coach, but new manager Tony Vitello wanted him in a role where he could help the team.

“I’m happy to help in any capacity that I can. That’s what I’m here to do,” Wotus said to the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required). “I’m a Giant. I want us to win. I want us to be the best we can. So wherever I’m best served, that’s where I want to be.”

The San Francisco Standard’s (subscription required) John Shea was the first to report Wotus’ staff change

How Giants Lures Ron Wotus Back

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Wotus played a year in the Majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1983-84 and then moved into coaching and managing in the minor leagues with the Giants. He joined Dusty Baker’s staff in 1998 and remained with the Major League staff in various capacities. He was part of the franchise’s three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He also has more than 2,000 wins as a coach. Only legendary manager John McGraw has as many as a manager.

Wotus was Team Italy’s bench coach during the World baseball Classic. Italy surprised observers in the WBC by reaching the semifinals before it lost to Team USA. Vitello said that he believes Wotus’ experience in the WBC scratched that coaching itch and got the 65-year-old eager to get back in the dugout.

“It's been kind of a fluid conversation,” Vitello said to reporters during his post-game press conference on Wednesday. “He and I really get along well. We've kind of left it as simple as if you're here and you're able to be in the dugout and you want to be in the dugout it makes us a better club.”

Wotus will be with the Giants for home games. It’s not clear if he’ll make road trips. He hasn’t been a full-time coach since the 2021 season. He retired afterward to be a special assistant to the organization. He admitted to the Chronicle that some of this is an “Italian thing.”

“As far as with Tony, it’s an Italian thing,” he said. “He made me an offer I can’t refuse.”

Having Wotus in the dugout gives the first-year manager another voice to lean on, along with bench coach Jayce Tingler and infielder coach Ron Washington, both of which were former MLB managers.