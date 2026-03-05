The Non-Obvious Giants Player Who Has Real Roster Leverage

The San Francisco Giants face plenty of roster questions as they try to assemble their opening day roster, including who will populate the bullpen.

The Giants have some questions there, including who might save games behind Ryan Walker, or who might replace Walker if he regresses as he did at times last season? There is the matter of the Carsons — Seymour and Whisenhunt — and where they might fit into the mix. Plus, there are host of would-be set-up men trying to steal what might be the final bullpen spot.

Then, there’s Matt Gage. He was with the Giants last season. He performed well, but maybe not well enough to keep his spot. San Francisco has plenty of options. Maybe a younger player throws well enough to usurp him? If so, what may make the difference in Gage keeping or losing his spot?

There is one thing that could make a difference, and it’s why he has some real roster leverage come opening day.

Matt Gage’s Roster Leverage

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Gage is one of several players on the roster that is out of options. That is, the Giants can’t simply option him back to the minor leagues if he doesn’t make the team. Players have three option years, based on how they’re used. But, once they’re out of options, it becomes more difficult to clear them off the roster.

If the Giants decided to move Gage, they would have to designate him for assignment and expose him to waivers. If no one picks him up, San Francisco has the option to trade him. Those deals are usually for cash. If neither happens, only then can Gage be optioned to the minor leagues. At that point, if he has the service time, he can refuse the assignment and become a free agent.

It’s a risky process for a player that San Francisco may not want on the opening day roster but wants to find a way to keep. Gage was solid last season. He went 0-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 27 games, with 24 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. In one inning against the New York Mets, he struck out Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto on 10 pitches.

If it comes down to Gage and a younger reliever with a similar make-up, but one that has remaining options, that could give the 33-year-old right-hander an edge. San Francisco could send the younger player down, preserve his remaining options and keep Gage, which might serve as a short-term move until that player is ready.

It gives Gage leverage over other players trying to make the roster. That’s his leverage.

Other Giants players who are out of minor league options include pitcher José Buttó, infielder/outfielder Jerar Encarnación, pitcher Sam Hentges, outfielder Luis Matos, outfielder Heliot Ramos and pitcher Randy Rodríguez, who will miss the season after Tommy John surgery.