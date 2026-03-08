Giants’ Bryce Eldridge Insists Fan Favorite Rookie is Just ‘Regular Dude’

San Francisco Giants fans gained an appreciation for Drew Gilbert last season, especially his dugout antics and fiery personality on the field.

Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge got a double dose of it. When Gilbert arrived in the organization from the New York Mets in the Tyler Rogers trade, he was first sent to Triple-A Sacramento. That’s where Eldridge was, playing first base and waiting for his shot at the Majors. Gilbert was promoted first, followed by Eldridge.

Now, there’s a solid chance both will be on the Major League roster to start the season. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” show, the 6-foot-7 first baseman acknowledged Gilbert’s antics. But he said there is more beneath the surface.

Bryce Eldridge on Drew Gilbert

Drew was HYPED 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJfjLsMmv4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 1, 2025

Eldridge said he loves Gilbert’s energy on the field, saying what you see is who he is, at least as a player.

“I mean, he's just your regular dude,” Eldridge said. “He's just not afraid to be himself on the big stage with all the cameras around, you know? So, he's just a genuine guy. I've never seen him be a different guy on a daily basis.”

Gilbert seems to bring on good vibes. When new manager Tony Vitello resigned from Tennessee to take the Giants job — where he coached Gilbert — as part of his resignation message he joked that he was taking a job to “babysit Drew Gilbert.” He also said during spring training that Gilbert was the player on his team that did the most community service during the season.

Gilbert made an impression on the Giants in just 39 games, though his bat did struggle. He slashed .190/.248/.350 with a .598 OPS, along with three home runs and 13 RBI. After San Francisco signed Harrison Bader and moved Jung Hoo Lee to right field, Gilbert must make the team in a rotational role.

Eldrige is the Giants’ former first-round pick in 2023 made it to the Majors late last season after he rose through the minor leagues once again after a late start due to injury. He’s a potential NL Rookie of the Year candidate.

To claim that award, the left-handed slugger will have to produce like he did in the minor leagues in the Majors. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter.