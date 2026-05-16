If there's one position that is brimming with talent in the San Francisco Giants organization, it's shortstop. With Bryce Eldridge's apparently permanent promotion to the big leagues, the organization's top three prospects now are all natural shortstops - Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez, and Jhonny Level. That raises the question of which of that triumvirate will eventually be in the position that's currently manned by Willy Adames?

Gonzalez has certainly made a case to be a clear candidate early in his career. The 18-year-old Dominican import has come out in full stride, hitting .440 in 25 at-bats in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He's also added one home run, nine RBI, and two stolen bases, along with a whopping 1.243 OPS. He's also wowed coaches and instructors with his advanced set of skills and already looks like he could comfortably play at the High-A level right now. However, given his age, the team will more than likely just pace him along.

According to his official MLB.com scouting report, Gonzalez "showed the possibility for plus tools across the board in his pro debut in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League, slashing .288/.404/.455 with 19 extra base hits and 33 steals in 52 games at age 17."

I hadn't quite realized this, but Josuar Gonzales is now the #28 prospect according to @fangraphs. All of a sudden, with Eldridge, the #sfgiants have two top 30 prospects according to a major outlet. pic.twitter.com/zO2Ey57L4x — Michael Monreal (@ByMMonreal) November 25, 2025

"A switch-hitter, Gonzalez is more polished from his natural left side but generates plenty of bat speed from both sides," the analysis continues. "While he'll obviously need to prove himself against much more advanced pitching, he controlled the strike zone well and made consistent hard contact in the DSL much better than most teenagers can. Once he learns to launch balls in the air on a regular basis, he could develop into a .280 hitter with 25 or more homers per season."

"Gonzalez earns plus to double-plus grades from evaluators for his speed, and he possesses a quick first step as well as basestealing savvy. His twitchy athleticism also translates well to shortstop, where he's a fluid defender with a strong arm."

Who is the shortstop of the future?

So, which one of the Giants' talented trio will eventually be crowned the team's starting shortstop? With Adames' current contract running through 2032 and containing a no-trade clause, it could be a protracted period until the position opens up. That leaves the Giants wondering what to do with the trio of probable stars who are waiting in the wings... all of whom should be ready for The Show way before then.

Another good day down at the complex for Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez



Josuar: 3-4 HR, 2B, 4 RBI



Luis: 3-4 2B, RBI



These kids could push the envelope and move fast through the system#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/6w1TlMUKBs — Coast to Coast Baseball (@C2Cbsbl) May 15, 2026

The most likely scenario for the three infielders is that one will eventually merge as the clear-cut starter, while the second is shifted to second base, third base, or the outfield. The third option could switch positions, as well, or be used as a valuable bargaining chip during potential trade talks.

But again, given the Giants' current situation, that could involve any of those options for any of the three players. There's a chance that they all get traded away or shifted elsewhere, while the veteran Willy Admaes finishes his shift at short in San Francisco,

No matter how it all shakes out, there's no doubt that Josuar Gonzalez looks like a future MLB superstar. Whether that's comfortably turning double plays for the Giants, or playing in a different position or uniform, the 18-year-old kid is on a rocket ship to success. With his enormous talent, fans should expect to see him competing for an MLB roster spot by his 21st birthday.