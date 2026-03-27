Three Weird Things that Happened on Giants Opening Day Against Yankees

The San Francisco Giants have had more than 24 hours to think about their opening night loss against the New York Yankees.

That 7-0 shutout likely didn't sit well with the Giants as they prepared for the continuation of this series on Friday with left-hander Robbie Ray on the mound. He hopes to help San Francisco bounce back and even its series with New York.

Before Friday’s game, here are three weird things that came out of Wednesday’s opening night Giants loss.

The Giants’ Lack of Offense

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco did not have a good game offensively against the Yankees, failing to score a run and finishing with just three hits.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that accomplished two feats the Giants would rather not on opening day. First, the 7-0 result was tied for the most lopsided opening day loss for the Giants since they moved from New York to the Bay Area in 1958. Plus, the three hits were San Francisco’s fewest in an opening day game since 1965.

Nightengale didn’t note this, but it was San Francisco’s sixth opening day loss in its last eight since 2019. The only wins were in 2022 and 2025.

Logan Webb’s Off Game

The Giants’ ace had a game he’s rather forget. He gave up nine hits, seven runs and six earned runs in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one. But only one of those numbers was a milestone.

Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Webb gave up seven runs for just the third time in his career. He made his debut in 2019, and his career includes 181 games, 178 of which were starts. Webb is a pitcher that allows 2.46 runs per game for his career. So, yes, a seven-run game in five innings is an outlier for the right-hander.

Aaron Judge’s Awful Night

Aaron Judge's FOURTH strikeout tonight at Yankees vs. Giants #OpeningNight pic.twitter.com/iQmmcFlbO2 — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 26, 2026

The Yankees brought the offense but left slugger Aaron Judge on the bus. The three-time American League MVP doesn't mind a homecoming, as he was born in Sacramento and played his college baseball at Fresno State. That Wednesday night was a bad night for Judge to hand out tickets to the family and friends.

Not only did he go 0-for-5 for the game, he struck out four times. It was the so-called “golden sombrero,” reserved for those hitters who strike out four times in a game. But, for Judge, it was even more notable.

Per OptaStats, the Yankees were the first team in Major League Baseball history to post a shutout victory despite having the reigning MVP strike out four or more times in any games, opening day or not. Also, per ESPN, Judge did not strike out four times in a single game last season.

So, it was a bad night for the Giants but at least fans got to enjoy Judge’s awful night, too.