Tony Vitello Reveals Key Reason Why Giants Job Lured Him to Bay Area

Tony Vitello was one of the most talked-about people at the recently concluded MLB general managers meetings in Las Vegas.

The setting was perfect for the San Francisco Giants’ high-stakes gamble on hiring Vitello, who was the head coach at Tennessee to be their manager. It’s a break-the-mold kind of hire, one that comes with a 47-year-old coach with no pro experience as a player or a manager. The courtship was swift and somewhat out of the blue.

Vitello has said that managing in the Majors was only a “recent dream” and wasn’t sure it would happen. But Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has taken an aggressive approach with building this team. Hiring Vitelllo is only the next step.

As for Vitello, in a recent in interview with Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), he talked about some of the reasons why he left the comfort of Knoxville for the crucible of the Majors.

Key Reason Why Tony Vitello Took Giants Job

From Vitello’s perspective, he’s a believer in what Posey has done with the team in just one season. He managed to sign shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in team history last offseason. He pulled off a trade to get slugger Rafael Devers in June. Even before he took over as PBO, he had a hand in helping to keep third baseman Matt Champan on a long-term deal. Posey has his eye on making significant moves this offseason as the Giants try to catch their arch-rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The roster Posey has assembled is one of the key reasons why Vitello took the job.

“It would be fun to take over a team that barely won any games last year because it’s easier to look smart and a project to do,” Vitello said. “But entering the big leagues as a guy who has never been in the big leagues, it’s way better to have veteran leaders and core players that have had success and quite frankly a roster you’re comfortable going into battle with.”

It isn’t just the sluggers. The top of the Giants rotation features Logan Webb, who has finished in the Top 11 in National League Cy Young voting each of the last four years, and Robbie Ray, who won the award in the American League.

Tennessee was Vitello’s first head-coaching job in the college ranks and he went 341-131 in eight seasons with the Volunteers. He led the Vols to their first MCWS title, made six NCAA regional appearances, five NCAA super regionals and made three trips to the MCWS. Before that, he was an assistant coach at three different college programs, including his alma mater, Missouri.

