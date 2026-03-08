Giants Need Tyler Mahle to Improve This Key Factor After Splendid Spring Start

The San Francisco Giants signed Tyler Mahle to a one-year contract in part on the recommendation of his former boss, Bruce Bochy.

Bochy, of course, carries a lot of weight in the Giants organization. So, when you get a recommendation from perhaps the greatest manager in franchise history, you need to come through. So far, Mahle has done just that.

The right-hander made his latest start on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds and took the victory. His build up is going nicely. After throwing 19 pitches in his first appearance against the Athletics on Feb. 28th, Mahle was able to go up to 40 pitches against the Reds. His ledger looks clean after two games. But there’s one thing to work on before opening day.

Tyler Mahle’s Area to Work On

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In two games he's pitched three innings and hasn't allowed a hit. He's also struck out six hitters. But one statistic explains, in part, why he threw 40 pitches against the Reds on Friday. He allowed three walks. This came after he allowed a walk against the Athletics last week. Mahle now carries nearly as many walks (4) as strikeouts (6) going into his next spring training start.

The good news is Mahle has a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio for his career. He has struck out three hitters for nearly every one hitter he's walked since he made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Cincinnati Reds. His track record suggest that he has better control and that Friday’s game was more about him trying to refine mechanics or secondary pitches than a trend. But that walk rate still requires attention.

The bigger key for San Francisco is to keep him healthy. He had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and when he was ready to return in 2024 with Texas, he only made it through a few starts before he developed a shoulder issue period last season he missed three months due to right shoulder fatigue that was eventually diagnosed as a rotation cuff strain.

Before the injury Mahle was pitching some of the best baseball of his career. He was 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77 innings in the first three months of the season. He did return for a few starts at the end of the season and finished the year with a 6-4 record and a 2.18 ERA.

His best season was in 2021, which was his last full season. He went 13-6 for Cincinnati in 33 starts with a 3.75 ERA.

With Logan Webb and Robbie Ray at the top of the rotation, the Giants don't need Molly to be an ace. They just need him to be himself. Aside from the walks, he's gearing up to be that kind of pitcher for the regular season.