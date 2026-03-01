Victor Bericoto Slamming His Way Onto Giants’ Talent Pipeline Radar

For prospects invited to Major League spring training, the competition to get noticed is fierce. Along with a 40-man roster, there are another 20 or so players on non-roster invitations. Plus, there is a minor league camp going on concurrently.

Any day, those prospects in Major League camp could be sent to minor league camp. So any opportunity to prove something in a spring training must be grabbed.

Victor Bericoto did exactly that on Friday. The outfield prospect, who is in camp on one of those non-roster invitations, turned on a pitch in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit a grand slam. It was a shot everyone took notice of in Scottsdale.

Victor Bericoto’s Rise

MLB Pipeline has not released its Top 30 prospects for each organization for 2026 yet. That could come next week. But Bericoto wasn’t on the list last year. Play like this more consistently could change that.

He’s been in the organization for a long time, even though he’s 24 years old. The Giants signed him for $25,000 out of Venezuela in 2018. He was a catcher at the time. But San Francisco worked to convert him to outfield. He’s now played both corner outfield positions and first base in the minor leagues, where his development has percolated for years and may finally be reaching a boil.

The COVID-19 shutdown of minor league baseball in 2020 slowed him down. So did prospects ahead of him in the pipeline. But one thing he’s always had is a consistent bat with solid power. In just over 2,000 minor league at-bats he’s slashed .276/.350/.442 with 72 home runs and 331 RBI. He has hit double-digit home runs in each of his last four seasons, including a career-high 27 in 2023 when he split his time between High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond.

Last season represented a breakthrough of sorts. He finally reached Triple-A Sacramento, though it was only for 11 games and he batted under .200. But his slash for the season was .271/.343/.448 with 15 home runs and 65 RBI. In the Venezuelan Winter League, he mashed, slashing .340/.379/.472 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games for Caracas.

This is the fifth time he’s been in spring training with the Giants, but it’s by far his best performance. Through four games he’s slashed .625/.625/1.375 with two home runs and eight RBI. It’s only 11 at-bats, with one memorable grand slam.

The longer he remains in Major League spring training, the more intriguing his story becomes. He’s still unlikely to make the opening-day roster with just 11 games at Sacramento. But if he builds on this strong start in Scottsdale, he could position himself for a potential call-up if there is an injury or another young outfielder underperforms.