What Kind of Team the San Francisco Giants Are Trying to Be in 2026

If the moves made by San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey are any indication, the franchise could be in a playoff push this September.

From signing shortstop Willy Adames to a long-term deal in free agency to trading for slugger Rafael Devers and picking up his $300+ million contract, the former Giants superstar hasn’t been afraid to be aggressive to lift the franchise out of mediocrity. That applies to his new manager, Tony Vitello, who has no professional baseball experience, but won a national championship at Tennessee.

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But it begs the question — what kind of team is San Francisco trying to be? Here are a few thoughts.

Better in Outfield Defense

San Francisco Giants left fielder Harrison Bader. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This is the biggest reason why Harrison Bader was signed and immediately made the starter in center field. It was a move designed to make the outfield defense better than a year ago.

Harrison Bader is worth 51 Defensive Runs Saved and 67 Outs Above Average in his career as a center fielder, so putting him anywhere else would have been a weird decision. But it also forced San Francisco to move Jung Hoo Lee to right field.

The Giants are attempting to improve their defense two ways. First, a boost at the most demanding position with Bader. Second, putting Lee in a player where his defense is less of an issue. Lee, was part of an outfield alignment that finished the season with minus-26 defensive runs saved. Lee was responsible for minus-20 DRS, with minus-18 of that coming in center field.

Bader should make both Lee and left fielder Heliot Ramos better this season and both the OAA and DRS numbers should get better for the unit.

A More Traditional Starting Approach

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Giants were one of the teams to really embrace the “opener approach” to starting pitching under then-president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. With Posey in charge, the Giants are moving to an opener approach only when necessary.

What that means is leveraging their starting pitchers longer in games. Pitchers like Logan Webb are hard to find. He has led either the National League or the Majors in innings pitched in each of the last three seasons. He’s rare for this age of pitching — a 200-inning starter that can be penciled in every fifth day.

But, between him, Robbie Ray, Landen Roupp and new starters Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, the Giants hope to get as close to six innings per game as possible. The Giants put that emphasis on their free agent signings and are putting the “opener” system behind them and using it only for emergencies. It also should make for a better rested bullpen.

A New Leadoff Approach

Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

San Francisco signed Luis Arráez for his bat, not his glove. Yes, infield coach Ron Washignton will be leveraging every tool he has to make Arráez better at a position he hasn’t played regularly in a few years. But he’s with the team to give them more on-base percentage.

The three-time batting champion has a lifetime .364 on-base percentage. He’s never struck out more than 50 times in a single season and while he doesn’t draw many walks, he has led the National League in hits two of the last three seasons.

With sluggers like Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Bryce Eldridge set to hit behind him, Arráez needs to get on base that often this season. Hitting coach Hunter Mense has made the case that Arráez might be suitable as a run producer. It’s unlikely the season starts that way. San Francisco has too many run producers to play around and put him lower in the order.