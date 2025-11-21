Why This Giants First-Round Pick Has Difficult Road to Major League Debut

Reggie Crawford’s path to the Majors with the San Francisco Giants has been stymied by injuries.

The Giants selected him No. 30 overall in the 2022 MLB draft out of UConn. At the time, he was considered a two-way prospect. He remained a two-way player until the start of the 2024 season when he focused on pitching. But, since then, shoulder injuries have stolen most of his last two seasons.

But, after four years in the system, he was a Rule 5 draft prospect. The Giants either had to move him to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect him or leave him exposed to next month’s Rule 5 draft at the MLB winter meetings. The Giants chose to leave him unprotected. Given his injury status, he’s likely to go undrafted.

But getting to the Majors will remain a difficult proposition — and not just because of the injuries.

Reggie Crawford’s Dwindling MLB Hopes

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ten first-round picks that were Rule 5 eligible were not protected on Tuesday, which was the highest percentage for a single season in a decade. Baseball America (subscription required) broke it down and the overall rate of first-round picks making the MLB roster or being protected from the Rule 5 draft in their first year of eligibility is 79.6%. For 2025 it was 63%.

The writer of the piece, J.J. Cooper, further broke down the percentage for the past 10 years and here’s where the odds get tough for Crawford to even make it to the Majors:

For the first-round picks left unprotected, the odds are stacked heavily against them having successful MLB careers. Of 63 first-rounders not added to 40-man rosters over the years, the overwhelming majority never reach the majors, and those who do generally have very modest careers.

Crawford suffered a labrum injury in his shoulder in late 2024 that required surgery. The recovery time frame was 10 to 12 months. The hope was that he would be able to pitch a little in 2025. But he needed another shoulder surgery in September of this year, and he’s already been ruled out for 2026.

His pitching numbers over two seasons in the system includes a 1-1 record with a 2.89 ERA in 27 games (14 starts). He was able to reach Triple-A Sacramento in 2024, where he was converted into a reliever. That season he had a 2.95 ERA, one hold and allowed batters to hit just .133 against him. He struck out 30 and walked 12.

He’s proven in a small sample size that he could have an impact on the mound. But, the 24-year-old faces another year of rehab and, historically, an uphill battle to make the Majors even after the rehab.

Recommended Articles