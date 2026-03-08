Luis Matos’ Sensational Spring Gives Giants Hope He Can Fulfill Potential

Everywhere Luis Matos has played in the San Francisco Giants organization, he's shined — except for the one place where it matters most.

The outfielder’s career slash of .231/.281/.369 in 178 Major League games underscores the inconsistency he’s had at the plate since his MLB debut in 2023. Back then, he was one of the franchise’s top prospects and his .250/.319/.342 slash his rookie year left hope that he was ready for a full-time job.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But the outfield alignment for 2026 looks baked in. The Giants expect to have Heliot Ramos in left, Harrison Bader in center and Jung Hoo Lee in right. It doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for Matos. It just means he must show he’s worth keeping. So far, he’s having the best spring training of his career.

Luis Matos’ Sensational Spring

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Matos. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Through his first 10 spring training games, Matos has slashed .450/.500/.850 with two home runs and four RBI. His batting average is more than 100 points better than last spring, which was a career-high .306. He could approach his career spring training high of four home runs, which was in 2024.

The point is for Matos to keep himself in the mix. Most teams carry two extra outfielders, and he doesn't have the flexibility to play in the infield. He'll have to beat out at least two of Will Brennan, Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert and Grant McCray for an opening day roster spot. He no longer has his impressive minor league career to lean on, either.

He played like a future star in the minors after he was signed as an international free agent in 2018. He dominated the Dominican Summer League in 2019 and won midseason and postseason DSL All-Star honors. In 2021 with Class-A San Jose he was the California League MVP and an MiLB.com organization All-Star.

In 2022 when San Francisco sent him to the Arizona Fall League, he was named the AFL’s defensive MVP. Back then, he was the Giants’ No. 2 overall prospect. San Francisco moved him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and for good reason. He likely would have been selected.

His minor league numbers were terrific, with a slash of 291/.352/.476 with 67 home runs and 302 RBI in 443 games. That left San Francisco with great hope that he was the answer as a starter.

For now, he’s a solid back-up. But back-ups must prove they belong. With a hot bat this spring training, Matos is making his case.