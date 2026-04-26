Despite recent wins, the San Francisco Giants still fighting to gain traction in 2026

The San Francisco Giants have been playing improved baseball recently, as they have now fought their way back near the .500 mark following a slow start. While this team was frustrating and (quite frankly) boring to watch in the first two weeks, they've picked up thier level of play. This week alone has shown that this team is at least going to down swinging.

That's all their fans can ask for: An honest effort afield and inspired, hard-nosed play are always appreciated. Timely hitting and good pitching don't hurt either, and San Francisco showed brilliance at all facets of the game during their past 10 games, going a solid 6-4. In fact, they took two of three from the defending World Champions, the LA Dodgers, and have made even their losses seem like dogfights.

Jung Hoo Lee is heating up after a rough start



Last 15 games:



.375 AVG

2 HR

5 RBI

.978 OPS pic.twitter.com/vKl7rai4qr — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) April 26, 2026

While it's still a rough road to travel for the Giants (12-15), a team that is outgunned and undermanned in a talent-laden NL West, they have too much talent to be underwater.

That's been evidence this week, when they looked like the better squad against LA and got terrific pitching performances from Landen Roupp and Tyler Mahle in the three-game set. At the same time, the offense has shown signs of life, and hitters who couldn't produce at the start of the year have finally shaken it off.

Is it time for a hot streak?

Mar 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Casey Schmitt (10) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The pieces are in place for a potential winning streak for the Giants, as their slumbering bats have suddenly woken up. They have a .257 team batting average over their last 10 games. Surprisingly, one of the top performers during that time frame was Heliot Ramos, who hit over .360 (12-for-33) during this period. Prior to that, there were whispers that Ramos was being frozen out in San Francisco.

Make no mistake, it's still goin to be a cruel Summer in the City by the Bay, featuring a team that will likely be far out of first place by mid-July. However, if they play like the way thy have looked this week, their loyal fan base will stick by them. They have raised their performance enough now to give their supporters reason for hope. They have some good prospects on the way, including towering first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who looks like a can't-miss star.

Winning is fun. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/uSauskb6NG — KNBR (@KNBR) April 25, 2026

As the second month of schedule comes calling, the Giants continue to claw back into the fray. They will wrap up their current series with Miami on Sunday, where they look to win another series - this time to take the rubber match against the Marlins. Emerging ace Landen Roupp (4-1, with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts) will take the hill for San Fran, while Max Meyer (1-0, 3.96 ERA, 28 Ks) will start for The Fish.