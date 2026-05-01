Walk-Off Winners end an awful April as the Giants are swept by the Phillies

The final series of April was a clear illustration of how the first month of 2026 went for the San Francisco Giants: It was soul-shattering.

After getting beaten down, 7-0, in Game 1 of their three-game set in Philadelphia against the Phillies, the Giants were swept in a doubleheader on Thursday to cap things off. Even worse, both losses in the twin billing were walk-off wins for Philly. Talk about a lot of extra salt in an already painful wound.

After a two-hour break following the afternoon contest, the two teams moved on to the evening affair - one that ended up going to extra innings, tied 5-5. After the Giants failed to score in the top of the 10th, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm delivered the decisive blow with a walk-off sacrifice fly, scoring the winning run.

The Phillies sweep the Giants and begin the Don Mattingly era 3-0! pic.twitter.com/F5ALZbJxWQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 1, 2026

It marked a rare feat for the Phils. Two walk-off wins in a single day. But for San Fran? It was an ecapsulation of April. They got swept in the series. Thye got swept in the double header. and it occured in one of the most humiliating ways possible. That's been the story of this team so far.

Where do the Giants go from here?

Apr 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) returns to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Giants are now 13-18, dead last in the American League West, and statistically one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. And considering they play in a division with the two-time defending World Series Champion Dodgers and perennial playoff contenders, the Padres, they may as well be light-years from a postseason berth compared to where they've fallen now.

Giants swept by Phillies after double dose of bullpen blunders and plenty of poor decisions; more from Tony Vitello, Ryan Walker, Patrick Bailey and Hector Borg: https://t.co/rCMRZcVPOr via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 1, 2026

This team was, while not considered a world beater, constructed to be better than this. However, the hitter the team needs the most offensive output from, first baseman Rafael Devers, has been the least productive player in baseball to this point. At the same time, it's got to shake the confidence of first-year manager Tony Vitello, who summed up the day in one word:

“Painful,” said Vitello. “Certainly not mistake-free, starting in here. Not much you can do about it at this point. Not an easy flight, whether it be the time you get in or the mood of the travel. And certainly no easy opponent we’re about to go into. I don’t know. You've got to find a way to make the most of what we’ve got left of this road trip.”