SF Giants Outfield Prospect Brings Professional Approach at the Plate

It seems like everywhere you look in the San Francisco Giants' farm system, there are multiple prospects at every position, from the outfield to the crown jewel of the organization, their young shortstops.

Whether it's someone like Josuar Gonzales or Bo Davidson, 'Frisco fans can salvage some of this season with speculation regarding future stars.

One of those up-and-coming players is outfielder Trevor Cohen, a smooth-swinging left-handed hitter who is currently playing for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, who was selected by San Fran with a third-round pick (85th overall) and is flashing the kind of tools that have earmarked him for the outfield at Oracle by the 2028 season.

Trevor Cohen with a beautiful swing, doubles off a terrific Tyler Bremner pic.twitter.com/CbgX1QlQBU — Roger Munter (@rog61) March 23, 2026

This season, Cohen is hitting .295 with three homers, 30 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 353 at-bats. He's shown a great eye at the plate and appears to be a natural contact hitter. That will be a great asset, as he will likely be moved to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque next season.

Trevor Cohen's Future with the Giants

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's incredibly difficult to gauge the future of Cohen or any of the prospects in San Francisco's system, due to the reshuffling of the roster that will soon be taking place with the big league club.

Some of the team's best young names could be involved in one of Buster Posey's trades to help add veteran depth to a squad that is currently 42-60 and 22.5 games out of first place.

No matter who he suits up for, Cohen will be a reliable presence in the lineup and the field. His official scouting report at MLB.com discusses his amazing array of skills. Defensively, he has all the skills to play all three positions in the outfield, but the bat in his briefcase is how he will handle most of his business in the bigs.

“Cohen's efficient left-handed stroke and disciplined approach continued to translate into repeated contact during his pro debut. While he has undeniable bat-to-ball skills, he's also an extreme ground-ball and opposite-field hitter," the report states. "[His] surprisingly high exit velocities hint at perhaps average raw power, and San Francisco believes it can help him add some strength and elevate balls more often to get to 12-15 homers per season."