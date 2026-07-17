Giants' Gavin Kilen is Getting the Jump on his Fellow Infield Prospects

Much has been made of the talented group of shortstops that are currently in the San Francisco Giants' farm system. While 'Frisco fans have been rightfully critical of management, including president of baseball operations Buster Posey, there's no denying the organization has drafted and developed players well. And in the middle of a hopeless season? All the San Francisco supporters can do is look to next year and beyond for hope.

The Giants (41-55) are in a position where they almost have to have a youth movement, due to salary constraints and long-term deals that have been duds. So it was encouraging to see the team take a big step in that direction by making some moves that will advance three future stars.

There are no guarantees when it comes to prospects, especially for franchises that struggle to develop.



But after the MLB draft, I believe this is the best the Giants' farm system has been since Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner teamed up at Triple-A.https://t.co/Ab3Kbv3kN7 — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) July 17, 2026

Among those names was former Tennessee Volunteers infielder Gavin Kilen, whose natural position is (of course) shortstop. However, he's expected to play mostly second and possibly some at the hot corner as he progresses in the minors. Barring anything unexpected, he will finish the remainder of the season with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants' Double-A affiliate.

Kilen was coached by current Giants manager Tony Vitello in college, so he will be acclimated to how the skipper operates. That's one advantage for him. Another one is timing. He's now another step ahead of his cohorts in the race to The Show and can essentially leapfrog the three names ahead of him if he performs well right now. He should arrive with the Giants sooner than the guys who just got their driver's licenses a few years ago.

A Step Ahead

Kilen, making contact with a defender in the basepaths | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josuar Gonzales, Luis Hernandez, and Jhonny Level were all ranked ahead of Kilen before his call-up. But the more experienced infielder is more MLB-ready, while the other youngsters are all 20 or younger. They still need time to marinate, which gives Kilen time to make it to the bigs and become entrenched on the roster... provided he does well in Double-A and beyond.

At the time of the novel, Kilen was already showing veteran chops and was hitting .282, with nine home runs and 65 RBI for High-A Eugene. The former Vol has shown maturity and discipline at the plate. There's no reason that he can't find his groove at the next level and beyond.

While he may never end up securing the role of the 'future shortstop', it doesn't matter. Only one of those names will, and the others will be forced to change positions or be used as a commodity in a trade. So, wherever the Flying Squirrels utilize him? He will already know what to focus on at a higher level of the game. That will become much more apparent at Spring Training next year, when he will have an opportunity to make the Giants' roster.